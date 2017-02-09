Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Balling out of control! LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Oklahoma City to battle the Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Feb. 9th at 8pm EST. Keep reading to catch this epic NBA game online here!

Basketball is everything to a winner like LeBron James, 32, and you can bet he is going to want to get a big win when his Eastern Conference leading Cleveland Cavaliers head south to take on Russell Westbrook, 28, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC sits in the 7th spot in the West despite having a record of 30-22 only a few games shy of the Cavs who are 34-15. It is a tale of two conferences as the weak East may have the reigning champion Cavs but all the talent in the 2017 season seems to be with the Thunder and in NBA’s strong Western Conference.

LeBron has been critical and outspoken about his teammates this season as the champions fall further behind the radical pace of their Western counterparts the Golden State Warriors who are playing lights-out ball. In a postgame news conference, on Jan. 24th, LeBron complained, “We need a fu*king playmaker.” Ouch, well, OK, LeBron, we kinda thought you were the Cavs big playmaker. The big dude is averaging 25, 8 and 8 on the season so maybe he is looking for some help from his bench?

The Thunder meanwhile have been enjoying the services of their own franchise stud and playmaker, Russell. The point guard from Long Beach, California has been good for an incredible 31, 10 and 10. That’s a triple double every night he steps on the floor. Amazing. The Thunder should do just fine against the floundering Cavs.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this huge NBA game? Do you think the defending champion Cavaliers can get a big win on the road or will the Thunder hold it down in front of their home fans? Let us know who you got in this big game!

