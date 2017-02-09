Valentine’s Day: 12 Cocktail Recipes To Make Your Intimate Homecooked Dinner Special

Courtesy of Jessie Gibson

Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14, and if you’re lucky enough to be staying in for a homecooked dinner, then you’ll want to whip up one of these fancy cocktail recipes to go with your meal. Take a look at these romantic drink ideas, which are sure to impress your SO on that special night!

One person should do the cooking, and the other has to make the cocktails. It’s only fair! Click through the gallery to see pics of each drink, and have a happy Valentine’s Day, HollywoodLifers.

Cleopatra

Created by Garret Richard for Slowly Shirley

Ingredients:

1 oz Avua Prata Caçacha

1 oz Zubrowka Bison Grass Vodka

1/2 oz Banana cordial

1/4 oz Demerara syrup

1/2 oz Lime juice

1/2 oz Lime cordial

2 Dashes McCormick Buco Pandan extract

Glass: Hurricane

Ice: Crushed

Method: Shake with 3 cubes. Strain over crushed ice

Garnish: Banana leaf ribbon

Black Currant Sparkler

Created by Christy Pope, Cuffs & Buttons Cocktail Catering

Ingredients:

.5 oz. Campari

.5 oz. Gin

1 tbsp. Black Currant Preserves

1 tsp. Vanilla Extract

1 tsp. White Crème de Cacao

Prosecco

Place ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain into a coupe glass and top with Prosecco. Garnish with an edible pansy.

French 75

Created by Blake Leonard, Sommelier and Brand Manager at Stew’s Wines

Ingredients:

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz simple syrup

2 oz gin

Strain into flute and top with a sparkling wine like Paul Buisse Sparkling Brut.

Diarmuid & Gráinne

Created by Joaquín Simó of Pouring Ribbons

Ingredients:

Muddle 3 raspberries in

0.5 oz Aperol

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

1 dash Peychaud’s bitters

Add

2 oz Clontarf

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

0.75 oz Grapefruit Juice

Bottom: 1.5 oz Soda

Method: Shake. Fine-Strain

Glass: Collins

Ice: Shard

Garnish: Skewered Lemon Wheel & Raspberry

Valen-tini

Ingredients:

1 cup light cream

2 ounces vodka

3 tablespoons chocolate syrup

1 tablespoon McCormick® Strawberry Extract

Fill cocktail shaker two-thirds full with ice. Add light cream, vodka, chocolate syrup and strawberry flavor; shake until well mixed and chilled. Strain into 2 martini glasses. Top with a dollop of whipped cream, if desired. Serve immediately. Serves 2.

Mundo Love

Available at Mundo, located in the Paper Factory Hotel in Long Island City

Ingredients:

1oz. raspberry vodka

1 oz. citrus vodka

½ oz. of Chambord

¾ oz. of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of simple syrup

2 tablespoons of cranberry juice

The Bleeding Heart

Created by Matthew Schultz, The Late Late

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Absolut Pear

0.5 oz Baiiju

0.5 oz simple

1.0 oz Lime

Float with prosecco

Rinse Luxardo Dry Maraschino

Build in shaker. Shake with ice. Double Strain into Luxardo Rinsed coupe glass. Garnish with Orange Flower and cherry.

It’s a Match

Created by Tommy Warren of Bedford & Co.

Ingredients:

2oz. ketel one citroen vodka

2 muddled strawberries

2 torn leaves of basil

1 jalapeño disk

.5 oz lemon juice

.75 oz simple syrup

Garnish with a basil leaf

Wink and a Smile

Created by Patrick Martin for shay&ivy

Ingredients:

2 oz. Vodka

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

.75 oz. Strawberry Syrup

1 Strawberry

3 Basil Leaves

Muddle 1 strawberry with basil and strawberry syrup. Add lemon juice and vodka. Shake and double strain into a coupe. Garnish with a chocolate covered strawberry.

Blushing Vesper

Created by Jaime Rios, Bartender, Top of the Standard, Manhattan

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Ménage à Trois Berry Vodka

1 ½ parts Lillet Rosé

1 part Tanqueray (or other juniper forward gin)

¼ parts Campari

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass and stir for about 20 seconds with Kold Draft ice (or ten seconds with smaller ice). Strain into rocks glass with “whisky stones” or large cube of ice. Garnish with lemon twist.

Raspberry Kisses

Ingredients:

3 ounces Smirnoff Raspberry Vodka

1 ounce Limoncello

6 ounces Passion Fruit Juicex

Fresh Raspberries for garnish

In a cocktail shaker, mix ice, Smirnoff Raspberry Vodka, Limoncello, and Passion Fruit Juice. Shake and strain into a glass over ice. Garnish with fresh raspberries.

The Turtle Dove

Created by Claire Thomas of The Kitchy Kitchen

Ingredients:

2 ounces whiskey

1 ounce grapefruit juice

1 teaspoon simple syrup

grapefruit bitters

dash of vanilla extract

Combine all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Top with lots of ice, pop on the lid, and shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Strain into a glass and garnish with a grapefruit peel.

