Ted Cruz Congratulates A Woman For Struggling With MS & She’s Baffled Over It: It’s ‘Unnerving’

Ted Cruz, yet again, proved why he lost the GOP presidential nomination to Donald Trump. After hearing a woman’s heartbreaking pain of dealing with multiple sclerosis, the Texan senator stuck his foot in his mouth by not offering any sympathy, but by congratulating her for contracting the disease!

“I have multiple sclerosis but could not afford insurance,” Carol Hardaway, said during CNN’s Feb. 9 heath care debate between Senator Ted Cruz, 46, and Senator Bernie Sanders, 75, according to TIME. Through the Affordable Care Act, Carol said she was able to get her life-saving treatments, and she wanted to hear Ted promise he – and the rest of the GOP – wouldn’t strip away the ACA without having a replacement plan ready. What she got was a very unusual and slightly disturbing reply.

“Carol, thank you for sharing your story, and congratulations on dealing with M.S.” Ted said, after hearing Carol say the MS nearly took away her speech, vision and mobility. “It’s a terrible disease, and congratulations on your struggles dealing with it.”

Uh, Ted? “Congratulate” is not the word someone usually uses when it comes to a person dealing with multiple sclerosis. Ted’s word choice certainly left a bad taste in Carol’s mouth. “When I got home, I was like, ‘What? He’s congratulating me? What did he just say?’” she tells TIME. “And I replayed it again, and I said, ‘No, he didn’t,’” she said. “It was a little bit unnerving to be honest.”

“I didn’t wake up one morning and say, ‘Oh, I think I would like to have M.S,” she added. No one does, as Multiple Sclerosis is a condition where a person’s immune system “attacks a fatty material called Myelin,” which can be found around a person’s nerve fibers, according to WebMD. This lack of protection leads the nerves to be damaged and these damaged nerves can’t properly receive signals from the brain. Thus, a person can experience issues with everything from basic motor skills to seeing clearly.

There are a variety of treatments that can help a person that can help a person stabilize their health, but as Carol pointed out, it’s hard to afford them without insurance. “I don’t know what I would do because the medications that I’ve been able to access have literally given me back a quality of life,” she said. “I feel like somebody has to put a face to what I’ve been going through. For me, it’s personal because the system is working for me.”

Ted tried to save face following this awkward exchange. “As he did with every questioner last evening, Sen. Cruz’s goal was to identify with their battles,” one of his spokespersons said in a statement on Feb. 8, “and to express his concern for and understanding of the immense difficulties they have had to overcome and in many cases may still be overcoming.”

