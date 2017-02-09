Kristen Stewart Supports Girlfriend Stella Maxwell At Tommy Hilfiger Show — So Sweet

REX/Shutterstock/SplashNews

How sweet is this? Kristen Stewart cheered on her girlfriend Stella Maxwell as she walked the Tommy Hilfiger runway on Feb. 8, and you can see the pics right here. Are you glad that KStew and Stella are getting serious?

Hot couple alert! Kristen Stewart, 26, was totally there for Stella Maxwell, 26, at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show in Los Angeles, CA — check out the pics above. Love it!

KStew was dressed down in a black hoodie and jeans with a white graphic t-shirt, contrasting with Stella’s wild red, white and blue Tommy x Gigi outfit on the runway. Like they say, opposites attract!

Shortly before the show, Stella shared this super sexy photo of herself doing a tripod handstand — very impressive, and we’re sure KStew is appreciative of her GF’s smooth moves! “Feels good to be back in LA,” the supermodel wrote. Take a look:

Feels good to be back in LA @victoriasport ❣️ A photo posted by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Feb 7, 2017 at 3:45pm PST

As we previously told you, Kristen and Stella hung out at the Met Gala in May 2016, and made it official in December. “They are having fun,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Kristen [always seems] very happy with Stella around.” Aww!

The pair was also spotted shopping in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on Feb. 6, after the former Twilight star hosted Saturday Night Live on Feb. 4. They looked relaxed as they hit the boutiques and we love that they’re being so public with each other!

Finally, it’s even been rumored that the New Zealander lives with Kristen when she’s in Los Angeles…which would explain why it “feels good” to be back in town!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Kristen supporting Stella at her fashion show? Tell us if you love them as a couple!

