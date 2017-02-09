Solange Knowles Admits Being A Teen Mom Was ‘Isolating And Lonely’

Courtesy of Terry Tsiolis

Solange Knowles, 30, looks gorgeous on the cover of ELLE magazine’s March 2017 issue, where she rocks a voluminous red outfit which she complimented with matching red eye shadow, (a trend that is totally dominating on the red carpet!). Inside, she candidly discussed her experience as a teen mom and the challenges she faced when she brought her son on the road with her.



“It was one of the most bittersweet moments of my life,” Solange told the mag, “be- cause I was so in love with Julez, and having spent a lot of time on the road, I yearned to be in one place, to have the opportunity to really ground myself with him. But it was isolating and lonely, and so cold and dark. And it was just Julez and me most of the time. It was hard to imagine being able to progress in my career in any way.”

Solange married Daniel Smith in February 2004 when she was just 17 and Daniel was 19. The couple welcomed their son, Daniel Julez Judo Smith, Jr., on October 18, 2004 and divorced in 2007.

The songstress also reminisced about growing up with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland in the house. “My sister and Kelly [Rowland] were the same age, which is like a built-in best friend in the house; they were extremely close,” Solange said. “Writing felt like this insular thing that I could go back in my room and express all that I would observe, all the emotions that would arise. It felt like mine, my little thing.”

She also opened up about the meaning behind her album, Seat at the Table. “I did want to create this juxtaposition, politically, of having these very hard, messy conversations but having them stylistically in a way that you can really hear me, and not the yelling, the rage,” she said. “I wanted to project in my delivery what I was not achieving at all: peace and having a certain lightness and airiness that could maybe help me get closer to having more light and airiness in my life.”

