Shailene Woodley Confirms She Won’t Star In Final ‘Divergent’: Tris Is Out Of TV Movie

Shailene Woodley just confirmed that she will not be part of ‘Ascendant,’ the final chapter in the ‘Divergent’ series!

When news came out that the final Divergent film was to be turned into a TV movie, everyone was shocked — including the cast. “I didn’t sign up to be in a television show,” she told ScreenRant when the news came out in last Fall. “Out of respect to the studio and everyone in involved, they may have changed their mind and may be doing something different, but I’m not necessarily interested in doing a television show.”

However, the actress, 25, hadn’t yet confirmed whether or not she was in or out officially . . . until now. “No, I’m not going to be on the television show,” she told Vanity Fair about Ascendant, at the premiere of her new HBO miniseries, Big Little Lies. She also keeps referring to it as a TV show, and not a film so that’s a little strange too.

Originally, the final film was set for a June 2017 release, but when the third film, Allegiant didn’t make the money that was expected, they chose a different route.

“It caught us all by surprise,” Shailene’s co-star Miles Teller recently told The Hollywood Reporter about the film becoming a TV show. “At this point, it’s a different set of circumstances. We’ll see. I honestly haven’t talked to anybody. Things do change anytime they’re messing with something that was not the original intention. We all signed on for it in hopes that it’d be released in theaters, and we all had every intention of finishing [the franchise].”

The other stars have not yet commented on whether or not they will be part of the TV series.

