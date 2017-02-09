Courtesy of Instagram

It’s official! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley IS pregnant, and we could not be happier for her & her fiancé Jason Statham! After pregnancy rumors circulated the model for months, she finally came clean and revealed she’s expecting her 1st child in the cutest, most beautiful way! Check out her already-blossoming baby bump here.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 29, is going to be a first-time mom! Announcing that she’s pregnant with her first child — and confirming fans’ speculations in the process — the blonde beauty shared a precious pic of her bare baby bump via Instagram on Feb. 9. And already, the mom-to-be is just glowing! We don’t blame her though, after all, this will be her and her fiancé Jason Statham‘s, 49, first child together — aw!

Here's to fresh starts and exciting prospects for the new year. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy 2017..❤ A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:47am PST

“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham,” Rosie wrote on social media along with a photo of herself posing on the beach with her baby bump on full display. In the pic, Rosie sports a printed bikini as she sits on a deserted beach — talk about stunning! Even more beautiful, her baby bump is already super visible.

We definitely saw this announcement coming though as fans have buzzed about a possible pregnancy since January. Fueling the rumors, the star posted a New Year’s Instagram where she was wearing baggy clothing. And since then, Rosie has been spotted with a pretty obvious baby bump. It’s also no surprise that the model/actress is starting a family — after all, she’s wanted to for a while.

In fact, during a 2015 interview with Esquire magazine, Rosie opened up about her future plans with Jason and how excited she was to be a mom someday. “Having a family is something I think about for sure, and whether I’d live here in America or in England,” the United Kingdom native explained. “But it’s not always as simple as that…I have no idea what will happen, but it’ll be interesting to find out, right? And nothing will be perfect, I’m sure.” We’re so excited that she and Jason are finally embarking on this journey!

