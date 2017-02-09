Chris Pratt & Anna Faris & 18 More Of Hollywood’s Most Romantic Couples

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Twitter

Valentine’s Day is upon us, which means it’s time to celebrate all of our favorite celebrity couples! We’re gushing over some of Hollywood’s most romantic pairs, so be prepared to swoon.

Finding love in the workplace isn’t always the best of ideas, but when it comes to being a celebrity sometimes you just can’t help yourself. In honor of Valentine’s Day 2017, we’re picking out just a handful of the most romantic celebrity couples that we can’t stop obsessing over!

Let’s start with one of the most obvious couples, Chris Pratt, 37, and Anna Faris, 40, who have been married since 2009. These two can not get enough of each other, whether they are gushing over one another on social media or showing major PDA on the red carpet, they are 100% relationship goals at all times. Not to mention that Chris recently spoiled Anna endlessly with a massive, stunning new wedding ring!

When it comes to Blake Lively, 29, and Ryan Reynolds, 40, romantic is actually an understatement. They are another Hollywood couple that like to fawn over each other on social media, but they also take it to the next level by doing it in interviews and on live television, too. For instance, at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards, Ryan used his big win to acknowledge the love of his life. “I want to thank my wife, Blake. Everything I do is to make her laugh, especially the sex,” he told the audience, who burst into laughter. Although he made a joke out of it, the sentiment was real: Blake is his one and only!

Not all of Hollywood’s most romantic couples are married. Gigi Hadid, 21, and Zayn Malik, 24, might just be the cutest young celebrity couple in existence. Early on in their romance, Zayn and Gigi totally slayed the pages of Vogue magazine with a gorgeous spread in which they proved it’s impossible for them to keep their hands off of each other. The couple that Vogue‘s together, stays together!

And how could we talk about celebrities and romance without mentioning Hollywood’s biggest power couple, Chrissy Teigen, 31, and John Legend, 38. As if this couple hadn’t already melted our hearts with their seriously down-to-earth vibes, they gave birth to their first child, baby girl Luna, in April 2016. Since then their love has only doubled — possibly even tripled — and they support each other more now than ever before. Obsessed!

Make sure you check out the gallery above which is filled with even more of Hollywood’s most romantic couples, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian, and so many more.

HollywoodLifers — Who is YOUR favorite and most romantic celebrity couple? Leave your pick and tell us why you chose them in the comments below!

