Rob Kardashian Refusing To Spend Valentine’s Day With Blac Chyna: What Are His Plans?

Oh no! Just days after Blac Chyna was seen with a mystery man, Rob Kardashian is allegedly refusing to make Valentine’s Day plans with her and has sent roses to someone else!

Yikes! Rob Kardashian, 29, has reportedly had enough with Blac Chyna, 28, after she was allegedly spotted out on Super Bowl Sunday with a mystery man. Apparently, now Rob cannot even think about making Valentine’s Day plans with baby Dream Kardashian’s mother. “This Valentine’s Day though, Rob wants to be drama free and nothing but love, which is why he’s planning on spending it with his mother!” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kris is seriously the only woman who Rob could ever count on,” the insider added and called Kris Jenner, 60, the one “who loves him unconditionally,” and “who always going to bat for him even if he’s in the wrong.” Reportedly Rob has already begun showering his mother with gifts ahead of Feb. 14. “Rob’s already going to send her roses and chocolates to make sure she knows she’s loved,” the source said.

From the sound of it, Rob allegedly wants to spend the whole day with Kris, despite the fact Kris has a significant other of her own. “He’s hoping Corey doesn’t have anything special planned because he really wants to be with his mother that day,” the source told us. What will Kris’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, 35, think of all this?

Well, Rob has been going through a lot with Chyna. The source even said, “Chyna’s been stressing Rob out and vice-versa. It’s always up and down with him.” Ouch! Chyna certainly did not help matters when she was spotted out with a man on Feb. 5. An insider reported, “they had a good time and interacted as if they were more than friends.” That does not sound good! Apparently Chyna “was definitely cozy with the dude who she came in here with.”

