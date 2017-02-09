Nordstrom Stock Rises After Trump Slams Them & The Internet Is Mocking Him For It

REX/Shutterstock

Whoops! President Trump’s attack on Nordstrom for dropping his daughter Ivanka’s line did the exact opposite of what he wanted — it sent their stocks straight up! Of course Twitter couldn’t let the opportunity to mock Donald, and what they had to say was pretty hilarious.

Donald Trump, 70, launched a written assault against the high-end department store Nordstrom on Wednesday, February 8, and it completely backfired on him. Hoping to sway his followers into boycotting the store after they decided to drop Ivanka‘s line of products, the President’s rant instead sent his haters straight for the store — and it’s shares.

Nordstrom’s stocks closed with a 4.1% increase, reports MarketWatch.com, just hours after Trump’s attack for treating Ivanka “unfairly.” Although the site reports that their stocks dropped about 1% a minute after Donald first started tweeting about the store, but it recovered from the dip in just four minutes. Seems the Donald doesn’t have the effect he thought he did, and Twitter users were sure to let him know by mocking the entire incident in a handful of super funny tweets. Check them out below:

To prove that Nordstrom had a terrible day, Trump orders all stock charts to be rotated 90 degrees pic.twitter.com/FrNW9mfz4Z — Daniel Lin (@DLin71) February 9, 2017

TRUMP: I took #Nordstrom down for you, baby.

IVANKA: But their stock went up 4%, daddy.I think everyone's on to you.pic.twitter.com/a6ZpKBInNs — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 9, 2017

Trump's stupid ban and attacks on the Constitution are putting us all at risk. But at least he's boosting Nordstrom's stock. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) February 9, 2017

You know ur in trouble when you are POTUS, attack a company, and that company stock goes up. LOL #ShePersisted #NordstromRocks #nordstrom — IMPEACH OrangeJulius (@puppymnkey) February 8, 2017

Despite Donald's tweet, #Nordstrom stock is *up* over 4% today. ☕️ When your hate tweets don't pop like they used to: pic.twitter.com/9MUsCXbuwK — Laura (@SheWhoVotes) February 8, 2017

After his cry baby comments about his poor little rich daughter losing Nordstrom acct. Nordstrom stock has gone up! — Shannon O'Brien (@sobrien113) February 9, 2017

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Nordstrom’s stock shooting up after Trump’s Twitter attack? Comment below!

