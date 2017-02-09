Anwar Hadid & Nicola Peltz Stun At Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Show: First Event As A Couple

REX/Shutterstock

Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz are one cute couple to be sure, but are they as adorable in person as they are in the photos they post to social media? Of course they are! Just check out how sweet they looked together at the recent Tommy Hilfiger fashion show in Los Angeles!

There are few things as sweet as young love — and watching Nicola Peltz, 22, and Anwar Hadid, 17, holding on to each other on the red carpet at his big sister’s fashion show on Feb. 8 proves their new love is one of the sweetest! The pair were spotted at model Gigi Hadid, 21, and designer Tommy Hilfiger‘s epic collaboration on Los Angeles’ Venice Boardwalk, created to show off his latest styles in their TommyXGigi collection. While Anwar’s big sis was the lady of the evening, he only had eyes for Nicola.

Nicola and Anwar enjoyed watching the catwalk show — that also featured the model’s other sister, Bella Hadid, 20 — while spending some quality time together. They looked so very adorable in their casual, yet epically stylish, duds. Can you say cute crop top sweatshirt and graphic tee? So sweet!

“We’re hanging out,” Anwar’s blonde bombshell told Women’s Wear Daily at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22, about she and Anwar. “Honestly, he’s an angel. He’s such an amazing person.” Anwar has obviously found a very sweet girl, who also happens to get along with his family! Nicola was probably perfectly welcome at Gigi’s show, as she couldn’t stop gushing over both Anwar’s sisters. “Gigi and Bella are so, so sweet. I just love his family so much. They’re feminine, strong girls,” Nicola told the magazine.

