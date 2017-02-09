Patriots Stars Skipping Trump Visit After Super Bowl Win: See Who’s Defying Tom Brady

Does this sound familiar? Just like the stars boycotting President Donald Trump’s inauguration, more New England Patriots players are skipping the Super Bowl victory visit to the White House. Find out the latest NFL stars taking a hard pass on celebrating their win with Tom Brady’s BFF.

Dont’a Hightower, 26, became the third member of the Super Bowl 51 winning New England Patriots squad to say he’s skipping the White House visit with President Donald Trump, 70, according to The New York Times. The Pats’ linebacker joins Tight end Martellus Bennett, 29, and safety Devin McCourty, 29, in refusing to join Trump’s buddy, Tom Brady, 39, and make the customary visit following a Super Bowl victory.

However, unlike Martellus and Devin, Dont’a’s reasons for bailing aren’t political. It’s that he’s already been to the White House after winning a football championship! “Been there, done that,” he said when telling ESPN about his decision to skip this visit, noting that he won the College Football Championship twice with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Dont’a was part of the Alabama team that beat the Texas Longhorns in 2010 and the LSU Tigers in 2012 (Barack Obama, 55, was president during both those games, btw.)

While Dont’a is acting like he’s too cool to go to the White House, Devin and Martellus have made their boycott specfically about the man currently living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. “I’m not going to the White House,” Devin said when he announced his decision on Feb. 6, according to USA Today. “Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House. With the President having so many strong opinions and prejudices, I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.”

He followed the lead set by Martellus, who told reporters after the Super Bowl that he wouldn’t make the visit. “It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter.” Martellus has made his political viewpoints known, tweeting “America was built on inclusiveness not exclusiveness” on Jan. 30, after Trump signed the “extreme vetting” executive order (aka the “Muslim Ban.”)

There may even be more Patriots players passing on palling around with the president. James White, 25, the Patriots’ running back that scored the game-winning touchdown, is still on the fence about the visit. “I’ll wait until the time comes and decide then,” he said during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Feb. 7.

Brady probably won’t be upset if some of his teammates skip the White House visit. After all, Tom bailed on meeting then President Obama in 2015. He claimed he had a “family commitment” on the day of the trip, but he was spotted going to Gillete Stadium to get some stretching in, according to CBS Sports. This led some to wonder if Brady was boycotting Barack. Hmm.

