A new music video from Miranda Lambert is here! In the footage for ‘We Should Be Friends,’ the country singer gets pampered at the salon — and meets a whole group of new buddies she never expected. Watch the full video here!

Miranda Lambert, 33, released the music video for her latest single, “We Should Be Friends,” on Feb. 9, and it’ll just make you feel so darn good! The message of the song is clear — if you’re accepting of Miranda’s vices and have any of your own, she’s down to be your friend — and the video follows that same theme.

The 33-year-old heads to a day of pampering at a small town salon in the clip, where she meets all kinds of different people, who she quickly becomes friendly with by the time her session is up. At the end of the video, Miranda is laughing and joking with her new pals, as she seems to find something different in common with each of them.

Following her July 2015 split from Blake Shelton, 40, and his subsequent rebound with Gwen Stefani, 47, Miranda took a long, well-deserved break from the spotlight. She was back with a high-profile tour alongside Kenny Chesney in summer 2016, though, followed by the release of her most vulnerable album yet in November.

While most of the songs on the double record are about heartbreak in the wake of her marriage ending, there’s also plenty of tracks, like “We Should Be Friends,” that show Miranda’s free-spirit and ability to just go with the flow. She’s currently back on the road on her Highway Vagabond tour, and while Blake and Gwen’s highly-publicized relationship is still going strong, she’s keeping things much more low-key with her man, Anderson East, 28, who she’s been with for well over a year now. Looks like it all worked out!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Miranda’s new video?