Michael C. Hall: ‘Dexter’ Star Joins ‘The Crown’ Season 2 As JFK

This is… unexpected. ‘Dexter’ star Michael C. Hall has joined the cast of ‘The Crown’ season 2 to play former President John F. Kennedy. Do you think this was a good casting choice? Vote now!

Michael C. Hall and Jodi Balfour are joining The Crown season 2 as President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy, our sister site Deadline reports. The second season of the hit Netflix show will feature Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) and Prince Philip (Matt Smith) entering the 1960s, and that’s where the Kennedys come in.

Michael is best known for playing serial killer Dexter Morgan on Showtime’s Dexter. The role earned him a Golden Globe. While the initial casting news may raise some eyebrows, Michael is an incredible actor and will definitely give the role everything he’s got. Jodi is best known for her work on the TV show Quarry.

The Crown season 2, which is currently filming, will begin with soldiers in Queen Elizabeth II’s Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt. The season will also feature the resignation of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan, after yet another scandal.

There was major media interest when President Kennedy and Jackie dined at Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in June 1961. You can probably expect this meeting to be recreated in the show! Queen Elizabeth II could not attend JFK’s funeral after his assassination in 1963 because she was pregnant with Prince Edward at the time. Prince Philip did attend the funeral.

The second season will also feature the addition of Matthew Goode as Princess Margaret’s photographer husband, Tony Armstrong-Jones. Netflix has not set a premiere date yet for The Crown season 2, but the episodes will likely be released in late 2017.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Michael playing JFK? Let us know!