Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber’s Date Night: Is He Helping Her Heal After Scott’s Betrayal?

AKM-GSI / Splashnews

Well, what do we have here? Former flames, Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian reunited for an adorable date night in LA, Feb. 8, and things got pretty serious! Their reunion comes right after her ex, Scott Disick was snapped getting cozy with multiple models! It looks like the Biebs is the perfect shoulder to lean on…

Justin Bieber, 22, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37, are back on?! Well, according to THESE PHOTOS the former flames are hanging out again, and getting pretty serious… in church that is. The two hit up their good friend Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr.’s church service in LA, Feb. 8, and their timing was interesting to say the least…

JB and Kourt’s spiritual reunion comes on the heels of her ex Scott Disick‘s [33] recent trip to a land we’d like to call, model island, aka Miami, FL. It all started when Scott reportedly asked Kourt to marry him on their family vacation to Costa Rica at the end of Jan. 2017, where they were filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians. When she said “no,” that’s when he got pretty angry. After he allegedly felt embarrassed, Scott called up a hot, young model and put her up in a hotel not too far from where Kourt and the entire Kardashian family were staying in Costa Rica, as reported by Us Weekly. Yikes. Now, that’s too close for comfort.

His mystery Costa Rica woman, was no longer a mystery on Feb. 8. Her name is Bella Banos, a 20-year-old reported model [You’ll see the pattern here, soon]. She confirmed to In Touch that Scott invited her to a nearby hotel when he was in Costa Rica with the Kardashians. And, get this — She claimed that they spend a ton of time together, he flies her everywhere, and that they drop the “L” word all the time. Not “Lord,” — LOVE. You can’t make this stuff up, guys.

Then, Scotty supposedly left the trip a day early on Jan. 29, and fled to Miami. That’s where he was spotted kissing model, Jessica “J Lynne” Harris, 25, in the pool of the Setai Hotel on Jan. 31. And, the model numbers only increased from there. Scott was photographed with a slew of other gorgeous women on his Miami getaway, where he was reportedly partying pretty hard and drinking heavily. Oh no..

In case you lost track, the self-proclaimed “Lord” has been on a 2-year mission to win back Kourt. He’s been known for the past decade to have had some relations with other women, and issues with drinking, which ultimately led to his multiple breakups with Kourt in the past. However, we all thought he was a changed man after he cleaned up his act after attending a Malibu rehab facility in 2015. Things seemed promising at the end of 2016 when he and Kourt kept posting family photos and spent a ton of time together. But, maybe he’s incapable of change…

If you thought Kourt was in the corner crying, think again. The reality star is apparently “done” and “over” Scott, according to multiple reports. So, her night out with the Biebs was probably a breeze. In case you guys forgot, Kourt and Justin were first reported to be hooking up when she split with Scott back in July 2015. They’ve been spotted out multiple times, which fueled the rumor that they were hooking up sporadically.

The two have never spoke out on their romance rumors, but the Biebs slightly addressed the hype back in 2015 when he visited The Bert Show. ‘I’m being used, man. What can I say?” Justin said, adding “… No, no, but for real, she’s great. I’ve known [the family] for years.” And, that is true. Justin is pretty close with the Kardashians, including Kendall Jenner, 21, who he’s been rumored to be dating in the past. Close with the sam or not, with chemistry like Kourtney and Justin’s, there’s got to be something going on, and we’re totally here for it!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin and Kourt are back on? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.