She may not have become a well-known name until around 2007, but years before that, Kim Kardashian was already prepping for a life in the spotlight! Now, she’s giving us a glimpse at her very first magazine photo shoot — and it all went down when she was just eight years old. Check it out here!

These days, Kim Kardashian, 36, is a regular fixture on magazine covers, but she, of course, didn’t start out on the pages of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar! In fact, long before anyone publicly knew her name, the reality star was simply gracing the pages of Barbie magazine — and she shared the shoot with us on Snapchat Feb. 8!

Kim is featured in several photos on the two-page spread, which was published in 1988, when she was just eight years old. She seems to have a blast looking back on that time, too, as she comments in the background of her present-day video, “How cute?!”

Of course, Kim’s career didn’t go in the direction of modeling, but with the high level of fame she’s reached these days, she has plenty of opportunities for much bigger photo shoots. Hey, you’ve gotta start somewhere, right?! Props to Kim for being proud of what got her where she is today!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s first photo shoot? Do you think she was always destined for the fabulous lifestyle she has?