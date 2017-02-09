Courtesy of Snapchat

No more Mrs. Odom! Khloe Kardashian has officially said goodbye to the past by dropping her ex-husband’s last name. To celebrate the joyous occasion, the reality star’s family bought her a cake that looks like her new driver’s license! Check it out!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Lamar Odom, 37, have been separated for a long time, but it wasn’t ever officially over until today! The reality star has officially dropped Lamar’s last name on all legal documents, including her updated driver’s license. Khloe has been waiting for this moment for roughly FOUR YEARS, so it’s only fitting that her family threw her a party with delicious cake. Of course this wasn’t any ordinary cake — it’s decorated to look like a driver’s license, using “Kardashian” instead of “Odom.”

The Good American designer and the former Lakers star filed for divorce all the way back in 2013. Since then, it’s been an ongoing struggle for Khloe to make their separation official. Court hearings were pushed around and delated, they thought about getting back together multiple times, and when Lamar was found unconscious inside a Nevada brothel, the reality star put their divorce settlement on hold to focus on his health. Before she knew it, four whole years had gone by with “Odom” as her identity, even though she had moved with French Montana and now Tristan Thompson.

Poor Khloe suffered through so much heartbreak with Lamar, especially when his hard-partying lifestyle caught up with him. Her family could sense that their relationship was taking an unhealthy turn, and begged her to cut the cord. The Revenge Body host will always love the athlete, but she’s actually IN LOVE with a different one. Khloe and Tristan’s romance is hotter than ever thanks to sexy FaceTime chit chats, and we can’t wait for their wedding announcement!

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Khloe FINALLY dropping Lamar’s last name?

