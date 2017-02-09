Kendall Jenner Rocks Completely Sheer Evening Gown At Sexy La Perla Runway Show

REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner stomped it out on the La Perla runway on Feb. 9, and we can’t get over how amazing she looked in her sheer and sparkly evening gown that showed off every single curve and her nipples! We have all the details on her stunning look, right here.

Kendall Jenner is one fierce super model! The gorgeous 21-year-old showed us her stuff on Feb. 9, when she took the La Perla runway by storm rocking the steamy fashions of the famous lingerie house. This chick is body confidence GOALS!

Kendall looked super hot rocking a floor-length gown that was completely sheer over her legs and booty, and it left nothing to the imagination! The glittering skirt hugged her curves, and the sheer cut outs at the top showed off ample cleavage, and even a tiny peek of nipple! We were loving the glittering sleeves and button-back details. So gorgeous!

Kendall Jenner is all sparkles at La Perla @laperlalingerie #kendalljenner #laperla #nyfw A video posted by Mara (@marasiegler) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

On top of her sexy outfit, she also debuted a new shorter bob hairstyle, which was decorated with little daisy hair clips. Such a sweet look! She let her fashion take center stage by rocking a pretty natural face with just a sweep of mascara and a dark berry lip. We’re obsessed.

Before the show, Kendall chatted with reporters in front of a super pretty flower wall. She totally switched up the lingerie-as-clothes look by rocking a silky bathrobe over a pair of flair trousers. Why haven’t we thought of that before?! We need to copy her style ASAP.

Nearly ready to go! Watch the La Perla FW17 show live at 8pm EST on https://t.co/xPzubjkh4p….with @KendallJenner pic.twitter.com/5LLcnqcYyn — LA PERLA (@LaPerlaLingerie) February 10, 2017

We’re fully expecting Kendall to take this New York Fashion Week Spring 2017 by storm, just like she did last fall! The model Kardashian was in every show from Tommy x Gigi to Givenchy and even the big Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which means she’s no stranger to lingerie OR to having all eyes on her. Keep doing you, girl!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kendall’s look at the La Perla fashion show on Feb. 9? Share all of your opinions with us!

