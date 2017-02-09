Kendall Jenner’s Hair Makeover For NYFW: See Her Hack Her Hair Right Off

REX/Shuttersock

Kendall Jenner may be about to debut her most dramatic haircut yet! The model was spotted on Snapchat with inches of hair at her feet, and you can watch it all go down right here.

As a model, changing up her look is part of Kendall Jenner‘s job. The 21-year-old has sported dramatic makeovers for fashion campaigns and fashion week shows alike, and it looks like she’s about to introduce us to a completely new look.

On Feb. 8, Kendall’s hairstylist Jen Atkin posted a quick video on her Snapchat account (which you can watch below), which featured Kendall in the salon chair and wearing a smock. While Jen fusses over Kendall’s newly chopped hair, saying “Kendall, just one spritz,” Kendall takes cover, partially hiding her finished look from us.

While Kendall usually reserves her makeovers for the runway (remember when she went blonde at Balmain and sported baby bangs just last month?), she did cut her then long hair into a lob for the September cover of Vogue late last summer. But this bob looks like it will be Kendall’s shortest hair yet!

@kendalljenner via Jen Snapchat #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat A video posted by Kendall Jenner Snapchat/Photos (@kendalljennersnapchats) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

Still, with New York Fashion Week officially underway, this latest hair makeover could just be another fakeout. One thing’s for sure, it’s only a short matter of time before all is revealed.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Did Kendall get a haircut for real this time?

