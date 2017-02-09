Kellyanne Conway Mocks Nordstrom For Dropping Ivanka Trump’s Line: Go Buy Her Stuff

Kellyanne Conway can add ‘Ivanka Trump brand spokesperson’ to her resume. In what is likely a violation of a federal ethics law, President Donald Trump’s special adviser plugged his daughter’s fashion line on live television after some stores refused to carry it anymore.

Perhaps Kellyanne Conway, 50, is following a set of “alternative laws” to go with her “alternative facts?” The special adviser to President Donald Trump, 70, decided to promote Ivanka Trump’s, 35, fashion line during a Feb. 9 appearance on – surprise, surprise – Fox News. With stores dropping Ivanaka’s line from their racks, Kellyanne figured she should give the First Daughter a bit of a boost.

“Go buy Ivanka’s stuff, is what I would tell you. It’s a wonderful line. I own some of it,” she said, shilling for her boss’s kid after stores like Nordstrom dropped the failing line. “I’m going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today, everybody.” While Kellyanne’s endorsement would be fine if she were a private citizen, Chris Lu, an ethics adviser to former president Barack Obama, 55, pointed out that Kellyanne – as member of Donald’s staff – broke the law, according to Forward.com.

“This is the federal ethics law that Kellyanne just violated,” Chris tweeted after appearance, highlighting section 2635.702 of the Standards Of Ethical Conduct For Employees of The Executive Branch. “An employee shall not use his public officer for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, for the private gain of friends, relatives or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity.”

Chris tagged Jason Chaffetz, 49, a Republican representative who happens to be the chair of the House’s committee on oversight and government reform, to let him know that a member of the Executive Branch just pulled a major ethics violation. Will Jason actually do something about this? Maybe. Jason and Donald met on Feb. 7, according to Talking Points Memo, and while Trump didn’t want to talk about oversight at all, he did tell Jason he could “investigate anything [he] wants.”

However, voters shouldn’t hold their breath, as Jason won’t likely go after Kellyanne for this violation. Jason didn’t even seem concerned about looking into Donald’s potential financial conflicts of interest and whether or not he’s making money off of being the president. “The Democrats can flail and complain and run around with their heads cut off. The reality is he’s exempt from this,” Jason said, referring to conflict of interest laws. “It would have to rise to a very high level for us to [investigate Donald].” So, expect Kellyanne to shill more for Ivanka soon?

What do you think about Kellyanne’s commercial for Ivanka, HollywoodLifers?