Kelly Ripa Disses Mark Consuelos: You’re ‘Mean To Me’ After Sex — Awkward Video

Courtesy of ABC

If you wanted to know about Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelo’s sex life, all you had to do was tune into ‘Live With Kelly’ on Feb. 8! The talk show host’s hubby co-hosted the episode, and she totally called him out for being ‘mean’ to her in bed. You HAVE to see his reaction!

Mark Consuelos was totally caught off guard when Kelly Ripa started talking about their “grownup time” on the Feb. 8 episode of Live With Kelly! While the former soap star was seated right next to his wife, she put him on blast for not treating her well after sex.

“He’s immediately mean to me afterwards!” she revealed. “And I don’t like that, I think it’s, like, bizarre. He becomes, like, short with me, you know what I mean? Like, irritated. Like, ‘Oh, now you’re irritated? OH! You were so loving three minutes ago!'”

Mark’s face was beyond priceless when the confession came out! It’s pretty clear that Kelly immediately felt bad for airing the pair’s dirty laundry, though, as she burst out laughing and playfully grabbed onto her man to end the conversation. Awww!

Even if Mark and Kelly are having a little trouble in the bedroom,though, they still have a LOT going for them in their relationship. In fact, these two have done something a majority of Hollywood couples haven’t been able to — they’ve been married for almost 21 years! The two met on the set of All My Children in 1995 and eloped the very next year. Now, they have three kids, Michael, 19, Lola, 15, and Joaquin, 13, too! Hopefully this all pushes Mark to be a little bit nicer after sex and all will be well!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kelly saying Mark is mean to her after sex? Do you think it was TMI for her talk show?

