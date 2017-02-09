Click to Skip Ad
Jennifer Lopez Publicly Flaunts Major Cleavage With Drake Thousands Of Miles Away — Pic

Thu, February 9, 2017 9:17am EST by Add first Comment
Jennifer Lopez Cleavage Photo
Courtesy of Instagram
Jennifer Lopez showed off her amazing figure on Instagram Feb. 9 from Las Vegas, sending Drake one obvious message: here’s what you’re missing. Check out the hot new pics of JLo flaunting her cleavage and amazing legs!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, is goals as usual! The singer shared a series of photos on Instagram before and after her latest All I Have  Las Vegas show as part of her residency, starting with this steamy selfie:

Before show…

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

She then posted a super sexy pic of herself in a tiny white knit dress that showcased her amazing legs, captioning it “After show feels…”:

After show feels…

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Finally, the songstress shared a jaw-dropping pic of herself in a dazzling bodysuit that featured bejeweled prayer hands, with her impressive cleavage on full display:

Is it hot in here??

Nicki Minaj Vs. Jennifer Lopez — See Photos

It’s pretty obvious that the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer is teasing her sort-of beau Drake, 30, with these mouthwatering pics. Though they spent New Year’s together and were flirting all over the place at the end of 2016, Drake has been nowhere to be seen lately. Of course, that doesn’t mean he’s not admiring from afar!

Still, as rumors swirl that JLo and Drake are on the rocks — mainly because he’s reportedly been back in contact with Rihanna, 28 — we can only hope that these saucy photos serve as a wake-up call for him!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of these new photos of JLo? Tell us below!

