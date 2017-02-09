Courtesy of Instagram

We’re not crying, you’re crying! Ian Somerhalder went for the jugular when he shared an emotional note and photo on Feb. 9 from his last day on the ‘Vampire Diaries’ set, holding nothing back as he explained what being part of the epic show meant to him. Check it out right here.

“That’s an official wrap on the Vampire Diaries,” Ian Somerhalder, 38, wrote on Instagram to his 10.2 million followers. “From the 1st day to the last night… I was the last to leave our stages early this morning, not a single crew member, not a sound,” he continued. (This is right about where we started tearing up.)

“To the fans, thank you for it all we would have never been on this journey without you,” the actor added. “To all who made this show possible- we did it. 8 years, wow. Thank you all. Love, Ian.” Take a look:

Sniff.

The Vampire Diaries will air its final episode on March 10, and we’re definitely not ready. As Ian pointed out, eight years is basically an eternity, and certainly it was more than enough time for millions of fans to fall in love with the show. Now, the cast and crew have begun their goodbyes, and it’s tearing us apart!

HollywoodLifers, are you sad that The Vampire Diaries is ending?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.