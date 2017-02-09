‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Grabs Her Bare Breast On Beach — Racy Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Hot damn! Model Hailey Clauson is seriously showing some skin! The sexy blonde took to her instagram to give us a sneak peek of her racy ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit photo shoot. Check out the sizzling pic!

Hailey Clauson, are you even real?! The stunning model, 32, is obviously one of Sports Illustrated’s most successful ladies and definitely looks right at home in her swimsuit. Hailey decided to give the world a little tease — and teenage boys a heart attack — by showing a little peek as to what is under the bathing suits she models so well.

The model posted the behind the scenes photo to her Instagram on Feb. 8 from the upcoming 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and it’s hot hot hot! In the pic, the Hailey is rocking a navy one piece bathing suit with colorful earrings, under her wavy, golden locks. She is posing casually with the gorgeous blue sea and white sand below her. But that’s not the focal point of this pic! With a sensual stare, the model has her right strap of her swimsuit stripped off, covering her bare boob with her hand. Ooh la la! But that not the only swimsuit she will be wearing! Hailey models some barely there bikinis in the SI video above as well!

The blonde beauty captioned the sizzling pic by saying, “a behind the scenes shot from the 2017 @si_swimsuit issue soon to come out. This is the most practical swimsuit I have ever shot in by far #bts #siswimsuit shot on the magical Sumba island (Indonesia).” At least its practical right? A swimsuit that would maybe look blah on a normal person, Hailey makes look like fancy, fashion item. We are experiencing some SEVERE bikini envy!

Hailey may look super confident, but she has insecurities just like the rest of us! “I’m 21 but I’ve been modeling since I was a teenager so I have seen my body change and mature,” she said to DailyMail. “Whenever you are in a bathing suit, any woman or man has insecurities. To me it’s about being comfortable in your own skin and owning it. We all have things we want to change but I have come to realize it’s about being healthy.” We’re loving these wise words from the model!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Hailey Clauson’s sexy pic?

