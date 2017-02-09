‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Bailey Suspends [SPOILER] & Maggie’s Mom Has A Health Scare

Courtesy of ABC

The opposition against Eliza Minnick took a surprising turn on the Feb. 9 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ when Bailey suspended an attending for refusing to work with Minnick. Plus, Maggie got a surprise visit from her mom at the hospital that ended in a disaster. Read our recap below!

The attendings thought they were slick by creating an opposition against Eliza Minnick, but on the Feb. 9 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Bailey decided to send them a message. And she did so by suspending Meredith, when the hospital’s resident widow refused to allow Eliza into her OR. Obviously, everyone was shocked, but no one more than Alex Karev, who after getting his own job back, went head-to-head with Bailey over the matter.

Sadly, Bailey didn’t budge on her decision to oust Meredith Grey. Instead of bringing Meredith back to the hospital, she actually continued her defense against the attendings by promoting April Kepner to Interim Chief Of General Surgery. So she basically took Meredith’s job.

Meanwhile, Maggie got a surprise visit from her mother at the hospital, and she was none too pleased. Maggie just kept getting annoyed with her mom for interacting with not only her colleagues, but her biological family — Richard and Meredith — too. Diane (Mrs. Pierce) told Maggie that she came to town (from Hawaii) so she could schedule a plastic surgery consult with Dr. Avery. Obviously, Maggie was confused by the idea of her mom getting something like a butt lift, but once behind closed doors, Diane showed Jackson the real reason why she flew to Seattle — she had a rash on her chest. As it turns out, Avery discovered Diane has inflammatory breast cancer, and it’s a pretty severe case. And before she could even tell Maggie about the cancer, Maggie just yelled at Diane and accused her of breaking their family and being selfish. So Diane left, without ever telling Maggie the devastating news.

Lastly, Alex finally revealed to Meredith and Maggie that Andrew dropped the charges against him. When he asked Andrew why he would do such a thing, Andrew just said it was because Jo shouldn’t have to go through anymore drama. Alex apologized for ever hitting him, and then when Jo found out Alex WASN’T in prison, she raced over to his house and gave him a hug. They didn’t speak, but they embraced and then she left. It was short and sweet, but enough to get our hearts pitter-pattering. Perhaps there’s still hope for them!

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of Grey’s Anatomy? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.