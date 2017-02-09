Grammy Awards 2017: 9 Cocktail Recipes That Hit The Right Note

The Grammy Awards — AKA one of the most important nights in music — are this Sunday, Feb. 12, and we know you’re going to be watching with a group of friends. Here are our suggestions for cocktail recipes that will take your viewing party to the next level!

Ritzy Rosé

Ingredients:

1 oz. Prairie Organic Vodka

Top with rosé champagne

Fresh raspberries for garnish

Pour Prairie Organic Vodka and top with champagne. Add raspberries for garnish.

4-3-2-1

Ingredients:

4 oz. Chilled Bolla Prosecco

3 Drops Bitters

2 Sugar Cubes

1 oz. Cognac

Pour bitters onto sugar cube and let soak in, place sugar cube in a Champagne flute. Add Cognac, and top with Bolla Prosecco.

Queen Bey’s Royal Lemonade

Ingredients:

2 tsp of Belvoir Organic Elderflower Lemonade

8 oz. of Prosecco, Champagne or sparkling water

1 oz. of Gin

2 sprigs of thyme

2 slices of lemon

In the bottom of each glass, gently press the thyme sprig with the handle of a wooden spoon or muddler to release it’s oils. Pour the lemonade in each glass, then add gin .Pour the sparkling wine on top, gently stir, then garnish with the lemon. For an nonalcoholic beverage, just omit the sparkling wine and aquavit and use sparkling water. It will taste just as delicious!

Prairie Tom Collins

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Prairie Organic Gin

1 tsp. superfine sugar

½ oz. fresh lemon juice

Club soda

Combine ingredients in a Collins glass ¾ full of cracked ice. Stir briefly and top with club soda.

Sparkling Rose

Created by Milagro Tequila National Ambassador, Jaime Salas

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Milagro Silver

0.25 part Simple Syrup

0.5 part Fresh Lemon Juice

0.75 part Watermelon Juice

2 parts Rosé Sparkling Wine

Garnish: 1 Lemon Twist

Combine all ingredients, except sparkling wine, in a cocktail shaker and add ice. Shake, strain and pour into a champagne flute. Garnish with a lemon twist.

The Ritz

Ingredients:

1/2 oz. Cointreau

3/4 oz. Rémy Martin VSOP cognac

1/4 oz. Maraschino Liqueur

1/4 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

Champagne

Combine everything but the champagne in a mixing glass with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled champagne flute and top with Champagne. Garnish with a lemon spiral.

A Hollywood Fling

Ingredients:

2 parts Absolut Elyx

1 part freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 slice of freshly chopped cucumber

2 sprigs dill

Half an egg white

Muddle cucumber, add all ingredients first without ice to emulsify egg white. Stir over cubed ice and strain into a chilled cocktail coupe. Garnish with a cucumber.

KIM CRAWFORD’s Perfect Pitch

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

1 oz SVEDKA Vanilla

1 oz matcha tea syrup*

1/2 oz lemon juice

1/2 oz lime juice

1 oz egg white

1 oz cream Soda

Combine all ingredients in a shaker without ice and shake dry. Add ice and shake. Strain into a highball glass and pour soda in a careful stream toward the center of the glass. The head of the drink will rise above the glass lip just slightly when it is ready.

*Matcha tea syrup: 1 part brewed matcha tea combine with 1 part white sugar until dissolved. Cool before using and store refrigerated.

Musical Margarita

Ingredients:

2oz tequila

2oz pomegranate juice

1oz lime juice

1oz simple syrup

Sparkling Ice Essence Of Lemon Lime

Vanilla flake salt rim, for garnish

Lime wedge, for garnish

Rim glass with a lime and dip into salt, fill glass with ice and set to the side. In an ice filled cocktail shaker, combine tequila, pomegranate juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and shake. Strain into glasses and top with Lemon Lime Sparkling Ice, stir lightly to combine. Garnish with a lime wedge.

