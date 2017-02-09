George & Amal Clooney Expecting Twins: He’s Already A ‘Totally Devoted Dad’

FameFlyNet

It took George Clooney a little longer than most to come around to parenthood, but now that he and his wife, Amal Clooney, have twins on the way, it’s become his top priority. So what’s he doing to prepare? Here’s what we know!

George Clooney, 55, and wife, Amal, 39, are expecting twins in June and a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that George has already started getting ready. “George hasn’t been taking on projects the way he usually does and now it all makes sense. He’s pretty much cleared his schedule for these babies, he’s already a devoted dad.” So sweet!

George and his super accomplished attorney wife still have five months to go, but it’s been hard for him to contain his excitement. His good friend Matt Damon, 46, dished on how the dad-to-be couldn’t wait to share the happy news. “I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him,” the star told Entertainment Tonight Canada Feb. 9 while promoting his new movie The Great Wall. “And I was like, ‘How far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘Eight weeks.”

Matt was stunned that George told him so early on — since most parents wait until the fragile first trimester is over before sharing the news. He quickly schooled his Oceans Eleven co-star on the importance of keeping the news under wraps. “‘Are you out of your mind?! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?’ Like of course he doesn’t.” It may have been a bit early to start telling people, but we can’t blame George for being excited to finally join the dad club. Better late than never!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that George is going to be a dad? Do you think he’ll be a natural? Let us know!

