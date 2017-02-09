Galentine’s Day Cocktail Recipes: Drinks To Celebrate You & Your Lady Friends

Casamigos

Since 2010, Galentine’s Day has been the counterpart to Valentine’s Day. It’s a separate day for you and your lady friends to leave the men at home and enjoy a Girls Night Out — and frittatas, according to Leslie Knope. Lots of frittatas. Here’s some cocktails to go along with those!

What is Galentine’s Day, you ask? Well, it’s just the best day of the year, according to Leslie Knope from Parks & Recreation. The Feb. 13th holiday celebrates you and your best girlfriends, and why not have a few fun cocktails to go along with the fabulous holiday?!

Angry Love Potion

4 oz Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

1.5 oz Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

0.25 oz Honey

1 dash Vanilla Extract

Combine all ingredients in a shaker except Cider and shake and then strain into a rocks glass with ice. Top with Angry Orchard Crisp Apple and garnish with an apple slice and cinnamon stick.

CÎROC Cosmo

1.5 oz. CÎROC Red Berry

2 oz. Cranberry Juice

1 squeeze of Lime

Baileys Chocolatini

75 ml Baileys Original Irish Cream

25 ml vodka (your choice of the brand)

Chocolate syrup or sauce

Ice cubes

2.3 units per serve

Pour the Baileys into a cocktail shaker and add the vodka on top of it. Next add the chocolate syrup to the cocktail shaker as well. Pop some ice cubes into the shaker and shake vigorously until the liquid is silky smooth. Strain into cocktail glass and finish with crumbled or flaked chocolate & enjoy.

Pink Dragon

2 Parts Casamigos Blanco Tequila

1/2 part Trimbach Liqueur de Framboise

1/2 Part Peach and Strawberry Shrub

3 Strawberries

3 Cubes Dragon Fruit

1/2 Cup Dried and Ground Hibiscus Flower

1/2 Cup Granulated Sugar

Muddle fruit in shaker with splash of shrub. Add one scoop of ice, tequila and framboise liqueur. Shake ingredients hard and fine strain into hibiscus sugar rimmed coupe glass. Garnish with sliced dragon fruit.

Rosatini

2oz Vodka

5oz Rosa Regale

Lemon Rind

Serve in a martini glass

Sangria Rosa

1 ½ oz. Rosa Regale

1 Whole Strawberry

1 Pineapple Cube

1 ½ oz. Raspberry Vodka

½ oz. Simple Syrup

½ oz. Lime Juice

1 oz. Soda

Muddle strawberry and pineapple. Add ice, raspberry vodka, simple syrup and lime juice, and shake. Add Rosa Regale and soda. Swirl and strain into 14 oz glass over ice. Garnish with a Pineapple Leaf, skewered Pineapple and Strawberry.

Tickled Pink

Created by Ashtin Berry, Bartender at Ace Hotel Nola, New Orleans

¾ part elit Vodka

½ part cranberry syrup

¼ part lemon

2 dashes orange bitters

Shake with ice and strain into coupe or flute, top with bubbles and add an orange twist.

Mrs. Fitzgerald

1.75oz Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin

.75oz sugar syrup

2 whole strawberries, muddled

1 tsp absinthe

2 dashes orange bitters

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled coupette glass. Garnish with a strawberry.

Cupid’s Arrow

1 part La Pinta Pomegranate liqueur

1 part Encanto Pisco

3 parts Sprite

Serve on the rocks and garnish with lime

Ritzy Rosé

1 oz. Prairie Organic Vodka

Top with rosé champagne

Fresh raspberries for garnish

Pour Prairie Organic Vodka and top with champagne. Add raspberries for garnish.

Prickly Pear Margarita

1 1/2 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2 oz. Prickly Pear Puree

1/2 oz. Sugarcane syrup (simple)

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Combine all ingredients into iced mixing glass and shake vigorously for 8-10 seconds. Strain into rocks glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

The Fling

2 oz Raspberry Vodka

½ oz simple syrup

½ oz lemon juice

3 oz chilled Rosa Regale

Add ingredients together, shake with ice and strain into cocktail glass. Top with 3 oz chilled Rosa Regale.

