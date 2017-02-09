‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Review: Racier, More Romantic & A Little Ridiculous

With more romance comes more bondage! This time around, the franchise traded in talks of contracts and rules with romance — and a gun.

Fifty Shades Darker was just that — darker. The adaptation of E.L. James novel kicked off with Christian Grey begging for Ana’s love back; they made a “no rules” deal, and their rekindled romance went from 1 to 100 again.

While there were a bit less sex toys this time around, the kinkiness and fully nude moments were still aplenty. However, while the first film caused cringes during nude and fully-dressed moments, the chemistry between Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson this time around was palpable; they actually seemed to like each other.

The “darkness” came from a girl named Leila (Bella Heathcote), one of Christian’s ex-subs, but the stalker storyline — which was given away 100 percent in the multiple previews of the film — seemed rushed and left us wondering if it was meant to be the climax of the flick or just a blip.

It didn’t help that there were two other major conflict points in the film: Ana’s aggressive boss Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson), who I must say, was perfectly portrayed from the character in the book; and Mrs. Robinson, er, Elena (Kim Basinger), the woman who taught Christian to be a dominant and was determined to come between Ana and Christian. So what was the major conflict? Well we’d assume the one that left the obvious cliffhanger, but we can’t be sure.

Alright, on to what you want to know about: the sex scenes. This time around, Ana — for some reason — was more into Christian’s S&M background, just as he had finally agreed to try and put them behind him. The scenes were… well, intense to say the least, and my only complaint is the amount of her that was shown over him. The film’s R-rating was mostly due to her being completely nude. However, Jamie’s chest was barely shown, let alone any other part of his body while most nude scenes focused in on her breasts.

Overall, the sequel was sexy and entertaining, causing people to laugh out loud at some parts — including Dakota’s subtle nod to her mother, Melanie Griffith — and I must say, romantic. That feeling of “I want a Christian Grey” that people got in the books, came out stronger in this film than in the original, especially in the romance department. It was also nice to see a bit more from Marcia Gay Harden and Rita Ora, who play Christian’s mother and sister, and humanize the caricature of Christian that was created in the first movie.

The other best part of the film: the soundtrack featuring Nick Jonas, Sia, and yes, Taylor Swift and Zayn. The music easily became another key character in the love story.

HollywoodLifers, will you be seeing the sequel?