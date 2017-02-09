Drake & Rihanna Reuniting After Split From JLo? What It’ll Take For Her To Take Him Back

Courtesy of Vevo

Are Drake and Rihanna getting back together? Not so fast! If the rapper really wants to rekindle their romance since splitting from Jennifer Lopez, he must first jump through a series of hoops and prove his love is for real. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE update!

Drake, 30, and Rihanna, 28, just CAN’T quit each other! The two artists have been playing a game of cat and mouse since 2004, and now that his romance with Jennifer Lopez, 47, has cooled off, he’s dying to win over RiRi again. The only question is, will she take him back? “Rihanna‘s cool on Drake romantically,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s grounded and wants a relationship built on a solid foundation. The last thing she needs is for his bullsh*t tornado to come through and mess up her life.”

Are you listening to this, Drizzy? In order to make this rekindling work, you’ve either got to shape up or ship out. No more funny business. We thought the former couple sealed the deal at the 2016 VMAs when the “Hotline Bling” hunk professed his love to Rihanna on stage in front of a live audience. Like his romance with Jen, it got hot and heavy REAL QUICK! The ex flames got matching tattoos, and despite their split, they haven’t been able to avoid each other for very long. Drake and the Barbadian beauty run in similar circles and usually attend the same parties.

Rihanna fans have been patiently waiting for a reunion to happen, and aren’t necessarily surprised by his split with JLo. In fact, while he was dating the “On The Floor” singer, he openly called his ex-girlfriend A QUEEN in the middle of his concert. All the praising sadly didn’t work, as Rihanna remains totally unfazed. “He better buy one of the many magazines she’s on the cover of or follow her on IG because that’s the closet he’ll get to see her naked again.”

HollywoodLifers, are you bummed that Drake and Rihanna may never get back together?

