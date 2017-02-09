Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban: U.S. Court Refuses To Reinstate Controversial Order

REX/Shutterstock

The federal appeals court refused to reinstate President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban order on Feb. 9. Get the details on the court’s decision and its sweeping impact here.

On Feb. 6, the Justice Department pushed a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump’s travel ban, which keeps immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States, insisting that immediate action was necessary to ensure the safety of American citizens. On Feb. 9, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, in San Francisco, denied his appeal and ruled not to reinstate the executive order.

Though Donald’s lawyers insisted that the ban was a “lawful exercise” of his authority as president, and was done fairly in response to terror threats, the court believes that the move was unconstitutional on the grounds of religious discrimination. Thank goodness!

The appeals court’s decision affects the one previously made by Judge James Robart, which blocked key aspects of Trump’s executive order that put the ban in place. After the judges ruling, immigrants who were prohibited from entering the United States before were able to get through the borders once more. Trump lashed out at James, dissing him as a “so-called judge.”

Though the decision made by the appeals court is not to be taken lightly, it will most likely be appealed to the Supreme Court, given how strongly both sides feel about this matter. The Justice Department is backing the Trump administration on this one, continuing to push the argument that ignoring the ban is a complete disregard for presidential authority. However, opponents of the ban say that fighting the court’s decision would be a threat to the rule of law.

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about the federal appeals court’s ruling on Trump’s Muslim ban? Give us all your thoughts below!

