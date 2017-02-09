Image Courtesy of Netflix

Don’t judge a TV show just by its title! Netflix has unveiled the trailer for their new series ‘Dear White People’ and folks are going berserk, calling it racist without even knowing what it’s about. We’ve got the details on the storm of controversy.

Netflix’s highly anticipated new series Dear White People doesn’t drop until April, but it is already getting plenty of word of mouth…of the wrong kind! The satirical show is based on the 2014 movie about minorities trying to make their way through a predominantly white Ivy League school and all of the racism they encounter. However a bunch of Twitter users didn’t bother to watch the trailer to see that it’s all about educating white people about what they might be doing that can be so offensive to others.

The teaser trailer shows lead character Samantha White — played by Logan Browning, 27, — on her radio show saying “Dear white people,” with the faces of preppy looking caucasian students flashing across the screen. “Here’s a list of acceptable Halloween costumes: pirate, slutty nurse, any of our first 43 Presidents,” meaning Barack Obama is off-limits. She ends by saying “Top of the list of unacceptable costumes: me,” as shots of students wearing blackface at parties pop up.

The show is about portraying white people in a comedic way so we can all learn what might be offensive or oppressive, but the title alone had Twitter users in SUCH a tizzy! Many didn’t even bother to watch the trailer and just vented their anger, saying it was reverse racism with a number of users threatening to cancel their Netflix accounts because their were so bent out of shape. What they may not realize is that the movie the show is based on has been on Netflix for a while, so it’s not like this was even an original idea. They didn’t care though, as it was all about outrage on the Twittersphere.

Netflix had the gaul to launch a show called 'Dear White People,' I say FUCK NETFLIX — Zack Cashman 🐸 (@ZackCashman) February 9, 2017

Dear @netflix Finally something that hasn't been on Showtime for 6 months…oh, "Dear White People" never mind. Cancel Sub & Sell Stock — PapaJuliet WINNING (@pjcobbrocks5) February 9, 2017

Why is netflix coming out with a show called Dear White People ? Getting real tired of people trying to profit from racial divide . — Tim (@Tim_Loves_Music) February 9, 2017

If you haven't heard about it, Netflix has a new upcoming show "Dear White People".Yes it is as racist as you are thinking. #BoycottNetflix — Magni Ironblood⚒ (@Mithrenvar) February 9, 2017

Dear White People – https://t.co/NdqhbPOpEm via – Netflix just lost a shit ton of subscribers that won't be replaced with unemployed SJWs. — Uckfay Uyay (@uckfay_uyay) February 9, 2017

"Dear white people"

Fuck off with this shit Netflix, how about we get dear black people next month? Oh no, that would be racist. #systemic — Alex waddo (@alexnextgen) February 9, 2017

@netflix wtf, "Dear White People", it's like ur trying to get rid of ur website,in case u didn't know, people are deactivating their acounts — Valentine'sZombie63 (@DZombie222) February 9, 2017

Dear White People ,

If you waste 1 second watching this absurd, racist show, you're dumber than the #NetFlix clowns producing it. #NoApology — Upstate Voice 🐸 (@UpstateVoice) February 9, 2017

So netflix's new show, Dear White People. I'm just guessing, that it's totally okay, because they were "oppressed by the white man" right?🤔 — hunter (@Hunter__Mitch) February 9, 2017

Dear White People is just another attempt to divide 🇺🇸 on race. There are millions of honest good people in every race. #MAGA #POTUSTrump — AlexVinci (@AlexVinVinci) February 9, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the trailer for Dear White People? Do you think it’s racist and offensive?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.