Condoms On Beauty Blenders: Why All The Best Vloggers Are Doing It — Should YOU?

Ick!? YouTube is home to some of the most genius ideas and weirdest experiments, but the newest beauty hack may seriously gross you out.

CONDOMS, yes, CONDOMS, are being used to apply makeup.

It’s already a trend (after just a few days) but the first beauty blogger to think of the idea was Laila Tahri.

She posted a video on her Instagram and wrote, “If you watch my youtube video, you know that I washed the condom first….I came up with this idea because .. I love using a sponge. But it absorbs so much product. With using the condom around it HAHA it doesn’t absorb any product and it applies super smooth!”

It makes SENSE. I love my beautyblender but yes, it gets dirty fast because it absorbs product. Plus, it can cost you money since it does trap some of your pricey foundation.

If you want to give this a shot, be sure to WASH the condom first. Trojan does have a non-lubricated condom, which would probably make this process easier.

If you can’t get passed putting a condom on your face (I don’t blame you), try some of the new makeup application tools that are made from silicone (they look sort of like breast implants).

SiliSponge and The Makeup Drop are examples. The Makeup Drop was actually used by makeup artist Pati Dubroff on Natalie Portman for the SAG Awards red carpet, so you know it’s good!

HollywoodLifers, would you try condoms on beauty blenders? Is this makeup trend TOO MUCH for you?