Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  • Condoms On Beauty Blenders: Why All The Best…

Condoms On Beauty Blenders: Why All The Best Vloggers Are Doing It — Should YOU?

dory Thu, February 9, 2017 12:37pm EST by Dory Larrabee 1 Comment
View Gallery
51 Photos

Ick!? YouTube is home to some of the most genius ideas and weirdest experiments, but the newest beauty hack may seriously gross you out.

CONDOMS, yes, CONDOMS, are being used to apply makeup.

It’s already a trend (after just a few days) but the first beauty blogger to think of the idea was Laila Tahri.

She posted a video on her Instagram and wrote, “If you watch my youtube video, you know that I washed the condom first….I came up with this idea because .. I love using a sponge. But it absorbs so much product. With using the condom around it HAHA it doesn’t absorb any product and it applies super smooth!”

It makes SENSE. I love my beautyblender but yes, it gets dirty fast because it absorbs product. Plus, it can cost you money since it does trap some of your pricey foundation.

Most Shocking Celebrity Hair Makeovers Of 2016 — PICS

If you want to give this a shot, be sure to WASH the condom first. Trojan does have a non-lubricated condom, which would probably make this process easier.

If you can’t get passed putting a condom on your face (I don’t blame you), try some of the new makeup application tools that are made from silicone (they look sort of like breast implants).

SiliSponge and The Makeup Drop are examples. The Makeup Drop was actually used by makeup artist Pati Dubroff on Natalie Portman for the SAG Awards red carpet, so you know it’s good!

HollywoodLifers, would you try condoms on beauty blenders? Is this makeup trend TOO MUCH for you?

More Beauty News:

Beautyblender: Girls Ask Guys If They Know What It Is & The Response Is Hilarious
'Girls' Lena Dunham Rocked Crazy Red Eye Makeup -- And It's Actually Super Trendy
Unicorn Beauty -- Shop Colorful, Glitter Beauty So You Can Slay The Trend

ad