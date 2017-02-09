‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Reveals A Panic Attack Scared Her Into Losing 100 Lbs

REX/Shutterstock

Chrissy Metz got really candid in a new interview, speaking for the first time about a panic attack that landed her in the hospital and motivated her major weight loss. The ordeal sounds like an episode of ‘This Is Us,’ which might explain a few things about her star-making role.

When This Is Us premiered in the fall of 2016, an image of Chrissy Metz, standing naked on a scale in her bathroom, helped audiences come to terms with the new show’s heartbreaking honesty. Her portrayal of Kate Pearson has gone on to earn the 36-year-old her first Golden Globe nomination. Now, she’s opening up about her personal weight loss journey, which runs parallel to her character’s. In an interview with People, Chrissy describes how a panic attack forced her to stare death in the face.

“I’m like… ‘what is this? Am I dying? What’s happening?'” she explains in the Feb. 20, 2017 cover story. “It was really scary — really, really, really scary.” Beginning with heart palpitations on her 30th birthday in 2010, the actress, in hindsight, believes stress was the ultimate culprit. “I’m like, ‘Oh, this is not just a physical thing. It’s like a soul/spirit/mind/body collective thing. Not everything’s connecting,’” recalls Chrissy after doctors told her she was fine physically, aside from being overweight.

The experience sobered her up almost immediately. “I was so gung-ho, I lost 100 lbs. in less than five months,” she says. “All I did was eat a 2,000-calorie diet and walk 20 minutes a day.” And like Lady Gaga‘s recent words of wisdom, Chrissy was finally able to see through Hollywood’s obsession with body shaming women. “I realized that … at the core of who we are, we’re these perfect beings — and we’re not taught that.”

More than six years later, the former American Horror Story star says she’s managed to keep those 100 lbs off. She also has a few new support systems, in the form of a hit show and new boyfriend. That doesn’t mean she is totally out of the woods, though. Playing one of the freaks on the fourth season of Ryan Murphy‘s anthology series, in a fat suit, gave Chrissy a new perspective on her old life. “I thought, ‘What if I become that heavy and can’t walk around or get stuck in the doorframe? I was like, ‘I don’t want this for me.'”

HollywoodLifers, is it any easier to relate to Chrissy after hearing her story? How do you think ‘This Is Us’ has handled her storyline so far?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.