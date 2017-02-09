Chris Brown Shows Off New Beaded Hairdo — Check Out His Sexy Makeover

Image Courtesy of Facebook, REX/Shutterstock

Chris Brown is mighty fine! The ‘Party’ singer debuted a new look on Feb. 8, showing off his stylish beaded ‘do while chatting with fans about music! He’s known for rocking short hair, but it looks like he’s trying out a weave. Check out his makeover!

Chris Brown, 27, debuted a sexy new look while chatting about his upcoming music on Feb. 8, rocking long hair for the occasion. The R& B singer is known for having a buzz cut, but this time he switched up the pace by opting for a stylish beaded do’, which appears to be a weave. Taking to Snapchat, he was all smiles while telling his followers, “Make sure ya’ll go request ‘Party.’ Check it out, were doing big sh*t and ‘Privacy’ probably going to be the next big single. Turn up!”

The crooner has plenty to look forward to in the future, since he also revealed that he’s building a home studio. Breezy looked pretty pumped to show the work being done in an extra room in his house. He captioned the video, “Work and Fun can be in the same sentence.” This comes after he announced that he was putting together a new album called Heartbreak On A Full Moon. He’s been hitting the studio and hanging out with rapper French Montana, so fans are super hyped!

Meanwhile, Chris’ video for “Party” featuring Gucci Mane and Usher continues to garner millions of views after dropping Dec. 15. He shows off his epic dancing skills, making it that much more enticing! He’s certainly got a full plate these days, since he’s rumored to fight Soulja Boy. We’re hoping after the beef is settled in the ring, it’s all about music, friends and family! Chris recently delighted fans by sharing a pic of his daughter Royalty, who always keeps a smile on his face!

HollywoodLifers, do you prefer Chris with longer or shorter locks? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.