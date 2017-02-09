Gigi Hadid Slammed By Chloe Bennet For Mocking Asians: You’re ‘Ignorant’ — See Message

‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ star Chloe Bennet is blasting Gigi Hadid in a scathing message after the supermodel seemingly mocked Asians on Instagram. Chloe wrote a letter to Gigi and called her out for being ‘inconsiderate’ and ‘ignorant!’
Chloe Bennet, 24, posted a sweet throwback photo on Instagram on Feb. 8 and wrote, “Dear Gigi Hadid, 21, As a kid, (and frankly as an adult) people would make fun of me for being Chinese. For having ‘Asian eyes.’ I would laugh it off because it was always a ‘joke,’ and if I didn’t I was being ‘too sensitive.’”
The actress went on to say that people made her feel terribly about herself growing up, but she refuses to let that happen now. “It hurts my heart to see someone like you, a beautiful young woman with so much influence, act in this inconsiderate way,” she continued in her message to Gigi. “This does not make you a bad person or racist, however, it does make you ignorant to the pain that your actions can cause others. No matter how unintentional those actions are. And, even if it was just ‘a joke.'”
Dear Gigi Hadid, As a kid, (and frankly as an adult) people would make fun of me for being Chinese. For having "Asian eyes". I would laugh it off because it was always a "joke", and if I didn't I was being "too sensitive". But in reality it made me feel horrible. Like, just BEING ME was a joke that was not meant to be taken seriously. I was embarrassed of who I was. I dyed my hair blonde to make myself look less Asian just so I could feel "worthy" of the people who made me feel less than. Fortunately, now I know that none of this is true. That my value does not come from how I LOOK, but from my CHARACTER. From how I treat others. I know I am not alone in feeling these things. It hurts my heart to see someone like you, a beautiful young woman with so much influence, act in this inconsiderate way. This does not make you a bad person or racist, however, it does make you ignorant to the pain that your actions can cause others. No matter how unintentional those actions are. And, even if it was just "a joke". So…to the young Asian men and women who are used to laughing off others ignorance, even though deep down you are hurting. I HEAR YOU. You are badass. You are awesome. Who you are is not "funny". YOU determine your self worth. Be proud of who you are. 👊🏽💥–Also, I'm also sorry for how many run on sentences there are in this letter. 🤓 Love, Chloe P.S. While I'm at it, Asian men are super sexy. So with all due respect fuck you Steve Harvey.
Chloe’s shocking message to Gigi was a response to a video that Bella Hadid, 20, posted of Gigi imitating a Buddha cookie. Fans slammed the model for being “racist.” Gigi has not commented publicly on the controversy, but her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, 24, did defend her on Twitter.
The Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star ended her Instagram message with a big “f*ck you” to Steve Harvey, 60. The talk show host mocked a dating book about Asian men, saying, “I don’t even like Chinese food, boy. I don’t stay with you no time.” Steve has since apologized.
