Chelsea Handler Trolls Trump Outside White House With Nordstrom Bags — See Hilarious Pics

Courtesy of Facebook

Donald Trump called Nordstrom ‘terrible’ on Feb. 8, so Chelsea Handler went shopping there… with a gay friend and a Muslim on Feb 9. The motley crew went on to celebrate with a photo shoot in front of the White House, mocking the President’s Twitter tirade against the retailer.

Chelsea Handler, 41, is no fan of the 45th President of the United States. What she does love… is annoying 70-year-old Donald Trump while shopping at Nordstrom with her gay and Muslim friends. The Chelsea host has been among the loudest voices standing against the former reality star since he won the Nov. 8 election. And now, she’s finally putting her money where her mouth is.

A Gay, a Muslim, and a Jew hit Nordstrom and then hit @WhiteHouse to give the finger to @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/kFu8qKvh0u — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 9, 2017

Although we’d like to assume the picture above was taken before Winter Storm Niko slammed the east coast, it wasn’t shared until Feb. 9. Captioned, “A Jew and a Gay went to pick a Muslim up from the airport, headed straight to Nordstrom, and then headed over to @whitehouse to give our thanks! @POTUS!,” the Instagram post alone as racked up nearly 150,000 likes.

The hysterical snapshot responds directly to the drama surrounding the retail giant’s decision to stop carrying Ivanka Trump‘s brand in their stores. On Feb. 8, The President took a break from his daily intelligence briefing to tweet about the situation, which he called “terrible.” A day later, Kellyanne Conway faces an ethics investigation after telling Fox & Friends viewers to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff.”

Chelsea must have dropped a ton of cash during her shopping spree. News is Nordstrom stock has actually risen since feeling Donald’s wrath. And she isn’t alone in her continued protests of him either. LeBron James spoke out against the President’s executive actions. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he says, “I am not in favor of this policy or any policy that divides and excludes people. I stand with the many, many Americans who believe this does not represent what the United States is all about. And we should continue to speak out about it.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chelsea’s latest jab at President Trump? Are you more or less likely to shop at Nordstrom in the aftermath of all this drama?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.