17 Celebs Winning Their First Grammy: TBT Pics Of Beyonce, Taylor Swift & More

REX/Shutterstock

Do you remember the first time Beyonce won a Grammy? What about Taylor Swift, Kanye West, or any other of your fave artists? Let’s take a trip down memory lane before the 2017 ceremony!

Beyonce, 35, is not only pregnant with twins, but also nominated for 9 Grammy Awards at the 2017 show, which will air live on Sunday, February 12. But guess what? She already has 20 Grammys — and she won her very first one (as a solo artist, at least) in 2004. That year she was nominated for six Grammys and took home five, adding to the three she won as a part of Destiny’s Child. Wild, right?

Speaking of the first time an artist won a Grammy, Taylor Swift, now 27, won her first award in 2010. That year she was nominated for eight Grammys in total, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Country Song. But, believe it or not, this was not the first year she was nominated! In 2008 she was nominated for Best New Artist but lost to Amy Winehouse.

Now, how about Taylor’s arch-nemesis, Kanye West? Although he prefers to “boycott” the Grammys these days, in 2005 he won a total of three during his first year as a nominee. It was after the release of his incredible debut album, College Dropout, which won Best Rap Album. In total Kanye has racked up 21 Grammys before the 2017 ceremony.

There’s also Justin Timberlake, 36, who was nominated a handful of times as part of NSYNC but didn’t win his first Grammy until he went solo. In 2004 Justin snagged two Grammys, including Best Pop Vocal Album for his debut solo album, Justified, and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for his first solo single, “Cry Me A River.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Which one of these iconic first-time Grammy wins was your fave and why?

