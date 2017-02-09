This is incredible. ‘Beauty & the Beast’ and ‘Harry Potter’ are coming together for one amazing mashup, ‘Beauty & Lord Voldemort.’ Yes, Hermione and Voldemort fall in love. Yes, you need to watch this video ASAP!

If you’ve ever wished for Beauty & the Beast and Harry Potter fanfiction, you’ve gotten your wish. Pistol Shrimps has created a love story that will stay with us forever, Beauty & Lord Voldemort.

In this version of the classic fairytale, Belle (Emma Watson) falls in love with Lord Voldemort, a beast in his own right. Talk about a forbidden love. Hermione falling for Harry Potter’s archenemy? This is too much to handle.

The video features Voldemort in place of Dan Stevens’ The Beast. He saves Belle from a pack of wolves, shows off his less-than stellar and very creepy smile, and fights Gaston with magic in an unforgettable showdown. Sadly, no cameos from Harry, Ron, Hagrid, and the rest of the Potter gang. Someone needs to ask Emma about this video as soon as humanly possible.

The mashup video is perfectly edited. Honestly, we’d watch this entire movie. But let’s face it, it’s a fantasy. Voldemort is not capable of love. He is truly evil!

The *real* live-action Beauty & the Beast will hit theaters on March 17. Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen, Ewan McGregor, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, and Kevin Kline will be starring alongside Dan and Emma in the Disney movie. The movie will feature songs from the original 1991 movie, as well as new tunes. Ariana Grande and John Legend cover Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson’s Oscar-winning “Beauty & the Beast” for the live-action film.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the Beauty & the Beast/Harry Potter mashup? Let us know!