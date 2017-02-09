REX/Shutterstock

OMG! Aretha Franklin has officially announced her retirement! After nearly six decades in the music business, the Queen of Soul has decided to graciously bow out this year after one last album. Get the deets!

With 57 years of hard work under her belt, countless chart-topping songs, and awards, Aretha Franklin, 74, finally feels like she has earned the R-E-S-P-E-C-T she deserves! The legendary singer paid a visit to Detroit TV station Local 4 on Feb. 7, where she announced that she would be retiring after this year. “I must tell you, I am retiring this year,” she told Local 4. “This will be my last year. I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it.”

While Aretha will not be putting out any more albums or booking consecutive shows, the singer isn’t giving up her career altogether. She clarified that she will do “select things.” “One a month, for six months out of the year,” she said of potential performances.

“I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from, and where it is now,” the “Chain of Fools” singer stated. “I’ll be pretty much satisfied, but I’m not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn’t be good either.” Even with her sense of fulfillment, Aretha still acknowledges that her retirement is bittersweet because “it’s what I’ve done all of my life.”

But we don’t have to say goodbye just yet though! Aretha confirmed that she will be releasing her 42nd and final studio album in Sept. 2017, and it sounds epic! “Of course, several of the songs are going to be produced by [Stevie Wonder, 66], and of course there’s only one Stevie, right? It’s kind of multi-[directional]. We’re not pigeonholed to any one thing,” she said. SO great!

If you aren’t up to speed on why they call her the Queen of Soul, Aretha is recognized as one of the greatest female voices in the soul genre and music in general with several record-breaking hits. Aretha first got her start in 1961, and from there, has torn down boundaries and recorded timeless singles like “Respect,” “Chain of Fools,” and “Natural Woman.” She was the first woman to get inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame and is a 17-time Grammy Award-winner. We are going to miss this icon!

