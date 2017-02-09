Scott Disick Has ‘Given Up’ On Kourtney Kardashian After Failed Proposal: Report

Scott Disick is back in the doghouse with Kourtney Kardashian, but this time, he’s done trying to win her back, according to a new report. Will these two EVER get back together for good?!

Those hoping for a real Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Scott Disick, 33, reconciliation are going to have to keep dreaming! “[Scott] was working to get Kourtney back, but has given up again,” an insider tells People.

This new report comes after Scott brought another woman, Bella Banos, on the Kardashian vacation to Costa Rica — the same trip where he reportedly asked Kourt to marry him! The reality star turned down the proposal, according to Us Weekly, which is when Scott jetted off to Miami, where he was later photographed cozying up to multiple women while partying.

Even before this, though, signs of Scott’s wild ways had begun to surface again. While he spent the holidays seemingly acting as the perfect father — he and Kourt looked closer than ever on a New Year’s family trip to Aspen — his questionable behavior returned in the New Year. First, he was M.I.A. while in Dubai with Kim Kardashian, 36, and then, he hit up the Sundance Film Festival, where he reportedly partied with multiple women on a boys’ trip.

“Kourtney hasn’t been happy with Scott for weeks,” People’s insider claims. “It has nothing to do with what he is doing in Miami. She just doesn’t like when he parties. He is an irresponsible dad when he parties.”

Apparently, Scott was “embarrassed” and “angry” when his on-off love turned down his alleged proposal, which is why he went to Miami and spiraled back out of control. Get it together, Scott — if not for Kourtney, then for the kids!

