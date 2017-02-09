Amal Clooney Pregnant & Expecting Twins With George — Find Out When She’s Due

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Move over, Beyonce — there’s more royal twins coming through! George and Amal Clooney are expecting two little ones, CBS confirmed on ‘The Talk’ on Feb. 9.

“Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins. Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney,” Julie Chen announced on Thursday’s episode of The Talk on CBS. “The Talk has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins. Give her the armrest, by the way, she’s pregnant!”

“Now, what we did find out that no one else is reporting is that the twins are due this June,” Julie added. “The two have been married for just about two and a half years.”

There have been rumors for a few months that the pair have been reportedly expecting. They were spotted together in Jan. 27 at LAX, and many thought she could have a baby bump under that sweater. Naturally, she looked absolutely stunning.

This will be the first babies for the both of them. In 2015, George revealed to Charlie Rose in an interview that he had never really considered fatherhood.

“I mean, I’ve thought about it, I suppose, but it hasn’t been high on my list,” he said. “I’ve been asked it a lot lately, because I’ve gotten married and I am doing a movie with kids in it. You should see how different, how creative the way they ask me!”

The couple got married in September 2014, in a lavish, yet very private ceremony, officially taking the famous bachelor off the market. We’re so happy that the happy couple is expecting their first children, and let’s be honest, know that she’s going to be stunning the more pregnant she gets!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked the couple are having twins? Are you excited for them? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.