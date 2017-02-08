‘Legion’: Everything You Need To Know About FX’s Trippy New Superhero Show

‘Legion’ makes its highly-anticipated debut tonight, Feb. 8, on FX. Dan Stevens is starring in the new superhero show you’re going to be obsessed with. Before watching, here’s everything you need to know!

1. Who is starring in Legion?

The series stars Dan Stevens, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Jeremie Harris, Rachel Keller, Bill Irwin, Amber Midthunder, and Mackenzie Gray. Legion’s first season will consist of 8 episodes. The show airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

2. Who is David Haller?

David Haller, played by Dan, is a mutant from the X-Men comic book. He is the son of Professor X. David is one of the most powerful mutants in the universe. In the show, David was diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic at a young age, having no idea he actually had superhuman powers. He possesses several psychic abilities, including telepathy and telekinesis.

3. The show is not a part of the X-Men Cinematic Universe.

Legion will not be directly connected to the X-Men movies we’ve seen on the big screen like X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse. X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner producer told IGN: “We’re our own universe. It gives Noah [Hawley, Legion creator] the freedom to do what he wants to do. Because we play with so many different timelines, and we rebooted and not really rebooted and all that, we felt like, OK, we’re going to throw it out there and hope the fans accept it.”

4. This is Dan’s first major TV role since Downton Abbey.

Dan first rose to fame playing Matthew Crawley on Downton Abbey. His character was shockingly killed off in season 3. After leaving the show, Dan appeared in several movies. Legion is his first regular TV since 2012. Dan is also starring in the live-action Beauty & the Beast, which will be released on March 17.

5. It’s unlike anything you’ve seen on TV.

There are a lot superhero shows on TV like Supergirl, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow, but Legion will be something you’ve never seen before. “I think people are going to see something they’ve never really seen on television before,” Aubrey Plaza told E! News. “It feels very Kubrick-esque and almost performance art. It’s a very psychedelic, trippy ride with beautiful music and a beautiful message.”

