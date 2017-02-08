Golden State Warriors Vs. Chicago Bulls Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

The Golden State Warriors are looking to make things right after dropping their eighth game of the NBA season. Their next victim up is the uneven Chicago Bulls, as Steph Curry and his crew play host at Oracle Arena Feb. 8 and we’ve got your way to watch via live stream.

The Warriors just came off their mere eighth loss of the season, dropping a sloppy heartbreaker on the road in overtime to the Sacramento Kings 109-106 on Feb. 4. They’ve got plenty of time to reset and focus before going into their game against the Chicago Bulls. The Chi-Town squad is smack dab in the middle of a brutal six game road trip, and playing the best team in the NBA on their home turf after plenty of rest going to be an unenviable challenge.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr, 51, said his team was unrecognizable after their inexplicable loss to the 11th place Kings. “Every time we have a poor offensive game, where the ball sticks, it’s inevitable that we’re poor defensively,” Steve said. “We give up transition stuff. Bad shots lead to vulnerability with your transition defense.” He added that his “passionate” team just didn’t show up on the court. “And then just the vibe. Who we are…we’re a joyful team that moves the ball and plays with a lot of passion and fun. And there wasn’t a whole lot of that tonight.”

Even their best player Steph Curry, 28, wasn’t up to par, missing an open layup that would have sealed the game for the Warriors in the final seconds of OT. Klay Thompson, 26, was a bit of a ball hog, with 25 shooting attempts, more than Steph or Kevin Durant, 28, while not putting up the kind of points that either of his teammates produced with fewer throws.

The team seemed visibly frustrated, with Kevin and Draymond Green, 26, getting into an on-court squabble in the third quarter.“Regardless of how much fun you want to have, it just doesn’t happen that way for 82 nights,” Dray admitted after the loss. It’s not like these guys to let their feelings get the better of them so openly, and hopefully their time off between games has let them calm down and settle their differences.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game? Take our poll and VOTE!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.