Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Show: Watch The Live Stream

We are so excited because the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Show has officially arrived and this time it’s on the West Coast! The fashion show can be watched direct from the Santa Monica Pier in Venice Beach, Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 8th at 5:00pm PT, and it’s your lucky day because you can watch the entire show here.

This season, the #TommyNow show will feature instant shoppable items which will be directly available during the show. So, if you like the sweater that Gigi Hadid, 21, is wearing on the runway, no big deal, you can just buy it the second she steps out on the runway — how cool is that!? Head to tommy.com to shop the looks you want straight from the runway.

Not only does this fashion show debut Tommy’s newest See Now. Shop Now. collection, we will also get to see the second TommyXGigi collection! Tommy is so excited about the latest installment, saying, “The Spring ’17 collections were designed with a clear West Coast spirit, and Gigi and I have loved fusing elements of her California lifestyle and a music festival atmosphere into the second TommyXGigi collection.”

Wow, we are so excited about this fashion show and we love that we don’t even have to leave our own homes to see it and SHOP it straight off the runway! Are you guys excited about the show?

