Alaves Vs. Celta Vigo Live Stream: Watch The Copa Del Rey Semifinal

It’s time to go big or go home. Celta Vigo and Alaves played to a draw in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, so whoever wins this Feb. 8 watch will head to the final! It’s going to get crazy so don’t miss this match.

When Celta Vigo met Alaves on Feb. 2 for the first leg of this two-game playoff, neither team could walk away with a victory. With their backs against the wall, expect both sides to go all out in order to secure their spot in the Copa del Rey final. This game, if all goes well, is set for 3:00 PM ET so tune in to see every thrilling second!

Celta Vigo was supposed to have a rematch with the squad they eliminated from the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid, on Feb. 5, but the game was postponed due to Celta’s home field being in no way safe for players or fans. “According to a report by the Vigo City Council, it is considered that the stadium at Balaídos is unsafe for spectators and players to attend tomorrow’s game on Sunday 5th of February 2017, on match day 21 of La Liga Santander, between Real Club Celta and Real Madrid CF,” Los Blancos said in a statement.

Ultimately, the game was postponed, which ultimately hurt Real Madrid in La Liga’s standings. With Real unable to score any points in Week 21, they lost even more ground to Barcelona. The once nearly insurmountable lead has been whittled down, with Barca just one points behind Los Blancos. Yet, if there is anyone more upset at this delayed game, it’s Alaves.

Alaves played Sporting de Gijon, smacking them down, 4-2, on Jan. 5. They weren’t happy that Celta got extra time to rest up ahead of this match. They actually claimed Celta had an unfair advantage, according to All Sport English. They actually asked the Spanish Football Federation to delay the game to Feb. 8, when both teams would “face the match on an equal footing.” Well, that clearly didn’t happen, now did it?

Who do you think will win the Copa del Rey, HollywoodLifers? Who do you want to make it to the final?

