Tom Brady Shares Uplifting News On Mom’s Cancer: How She’s Doing After Treatment

REX/Shutterstock

The good news keeps on coming for Tom Brady! Not only did he win the Super Bowl, but his mother’s health is doing MUCH better as well. Galynn hasn’t been able to attend most Patriots games due to cancer, so read on to hear about her treatment!

Everything’s coming up Milhouse! It warms our hearts to report that Tom Brady‘s, 39, adorable mom, Galynn, is doing much better now that she’s undergoing intensive treatment. Her battle with cancer seems to be subsiding, according to the all-star quarterback himself. “Mom is doing better,” he told the WEEl 93.7 FM radio station on Feb. 6. “She’s been through a lot and my dad’s been through a lot. It’s been a really hard year for them. The prognosis is good.”

That’s the best news we’ve heard in a long time! Poor Galynn hasn’t been able to attend most New England Patriots games due to her health, but when she found out her son made it to the Super Bowl, she kicked herself into overdrive! Clearly, there was more than one champion at the game on Feb. 5. Sure Tom added a fifth ring to his collection, but it was Galynn who really won us over. As soon as the Patriots claimed the champions title, Galynn ran into the middle of the field to celebrate and shower her boy with affection. The NFL star also smooched wifey Gisele Bundchen and his three kids — Benjamin, Vivian, and John.

“She’s the best mom in the world,” continued Tom, “It was a nice win for her.” It was a nice win for ALL of us! Huge congrats to the Patriots for winning their fifth Super Bowl. When the champions returned to their home city of Boston, the entire place turned into one big party zone. Fans danced in the streets as part of the victory parade, which Tom called a “city-wide holiday” on Instagram. Wish we could have been there!

HollywoodLifers, do you have tears of happiness over Galynn’s amazing health update?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.