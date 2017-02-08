‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Blasts Kailyn After Bitter Twitter Feud — She ‘Disgusts’ Me

Courtesy of Instagram

If you thought there was a chance ‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin could get back together, think again. Javi slammed his ex, Feb. 7, after a nasty social media exchange and he is officially ‘done’ with her. A ‘reliable source’ told Javi some dirt that made him completely ‘disgusted’ with Kailyn. Get the scoop…

Kailyn Lowry, 24, and Javi Marroquin, aren’t amicable exes any longer. “I’m disgusted when I look at her,” he told Us Weekly, Feb. 7. This is a complete 180 from the place he and the 16 and Pregnant alum were at not too long ago. The two previously kept their relationship friendly for the sake of their child, Lincoln, 3, and Javi “thought things were really great.” [Kailyn also shares a son Isaac, 7, with her ex Jo Rivera.]

had to share one more from our shoot over the weekend. love these boys 💙💙💙 A photo posted by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:02am PST

However, Javi’s diss came after he learned some new information about his ex. He wouldn’t dish the details on what he was told from an unidentified person, but Javi did admit that it was a “reliable” confidant who made him see the light. “A very reliable source came up to me and brought some new things to light that I didn’t know about, so all of that went right out the window.” Javi revealed that he is officially “done” with Kailyn after learning “things” from his source. Yikes.

Javi’s harsh words about his ex-wife of three years came just two days after the two got into a heated feud with her on Twitter, Feb. 6, after a new episode of Teen Mom 2 aired on MTV. “I thought we divorced cause she didn’t want more kids? That’s weird,” Javi tweeted, to which Kailyn replied, “You blamed me for miscarrying & our marriage was toxic. Why would I want more kids with you?” Her scathing tweet has since been deleted.

I thought we divorced cause she didn't want more kids? That's weird. — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) February 7, 2017

Unfortunately, Javi actually did play the blame game. However, he publicly apologized for his actions on the show. On season 7 of TM2, Kailyn suffered a devastating miscarriage, and Javi blamed her for the loss of their child. The mag revealed that he did express remorse in their interview with him. “That was last season and I apologized for that and I have my own little theory that will come up eventually but if she wants to keep throwing that around, so be it,” he said. “I already apologized on camera to her and she’s lucky I was sleeping when she said that because I had a comeback but she deleted it by the time I woke up.” Wow.

Javi and Kailyn split in May 2016 after almost three years of marriage. Although their divorce is finalized, Javi told the mag that he and Kailyn have a few loose ends to tie up. “She was so adamant that that was her house when it was really my house,” he said of the home they had shared together in Delaware. “It’s in both of our names that one, but the rental property is just in my name. With the information that was brought up to me, that’s no longer happening. We’re gonna split everything down the middle and I’m gonna go after everything I’m entitled to.” It looks like this battle is far from over for these two.

Hopefully Javi and Kailyn can come to some understanding for the sake of little Lincoln. You can watch everything play out on Teen Mom 2 when the show airs on MTV, every Monday at 9 PM EST.

