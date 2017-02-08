‘Survivor: Game Changers’ — Full Cast Revealed For Epic Upcoming Season

Talk about a tough competition! CBS just revealed the full cast for the upcoming season 24 of ‘Survivor: Game Changers,’ set to premiere on March 8, and while we already knew a few strong alums returning, this list is absolutely stacked and this may be the most intense group of competitors ever. Plus, the season premiere marks the 500th episode of the show!

We saw a snippet of the promo for season 34 of Survivor: Game Changers during last season’s reunion, but that was just the start! The full cast includes some of the biggest names to ever play the game.

“I anticipated a bloodbath out of the gate, and instead, it’s more like the movie Jaws,”Jeff Probst told Entertainment Weekly about this season. “It felt very much like all 20 people were looking at each other saying: ‘We know the shark is in the water. When’s it going to hit the boat? When’s it going to attack the boat?’ And so it has a very uneasy feeling in the beginning as people aren’t sure what to do, which is really interesting because, on the surface, you would think these are game players.”

Here’s the full cast list:

“Mana” Tribe

Michaela Bradshaw

Age: 25

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Previously Played On: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X – Finished 14th

Aubry Bracco

Age: 30

Hometown: Cambridge, Mass.

Previously Played On: Season 32: Brains vs Brawn vs Beauty – Runner Up

Sandra Diaz-Twine

Age: 41

Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.

Previously Played On: Season 7: Pearl Islands – Winner

Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains – Winner

Ciera Eastin

Age: 27

Hometown: Salem, Ore.

Previously Played On: Season 31: 2nd Chances – Finished 10th

Season 27: Blood vs. Water – Finished 5th & Jury Member

Malcolm Freberg

Age: 29

Hometown: Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Previously Played On: Season 25: Philippines – Finished 4th & Jury Member

Season 26: Caramoan – Finished 9th & Jury Member

Hali Ford

Age: 26

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

Previously Played On: Season 30: White, Blue, No Collar – Finished 11th & Jury Member

Caleb Reynolds

Age: 28

Hometown: Hopkinsville, Ky.

Previously Played On: Season 32: Brain vs. Brawn vs. Beauty – Medically Evacuated

Troyzan Robertson

Age: 54

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Previously Played On: Season 24: One World – Finished 8th & Jury Member

Jeff Varner

Age: 50

Hometown: High Point, N.C.

Previously Played On: Season 2: Australia – Finished 10th out of 16 & Non Jury

Season 31: 2nd Chances – Finished 17th

Tony Vlachos

Age: 42

Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.

Previously Played On: Season 28: Brawn vs. Brains vs. Beauty – Winner

“Nuku” Tribe

Andrea Boehlke

Age: 27

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Previously Played On: Season 22: Redemption Island – Finished 5th & Jury Member

Season 26: Caramoan – Finished 7th & Jury Member

Brad Culpepper

Age: 47

Hometown: Tampa, Fla.

Previously Played On: Season 27: Blood vs. Water – Finished 15th out of 20

Sierra Dawn-Thomas

Age: 29

Hometown: Roy, Utah

Previously Played On: Season 30: White, Blue, No Collar – Finished 5th & Jury Member

Cirie Fields

Age: 45

Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.

Previously Played On: Season 12: Panama – Finished 4th & Jury member

Season 16: Micronesia – Finished 3rd & Jury member

Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains – Finished 17th

Sarah Lacina

Age: 32

Hometown: Marion, Iowa

Previously Played On: Season 28: Brains vs Brawn vs Beauty – Finished 11th & Jury Member

Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth

Age: 34

Hometown: Venice, Calif.

Previously Played On: Season 13: Cook Islands – Runner-up

Season 16: Micronesia – Finished 9th & Jury Member

Season 23: South Pacific – Finished 4th & Jury Member

Zeke Smith

Age: 28

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Previously Played On: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X – Finished 9th & Jury Member

James “J.T” Thomas

Age: 31

Hometown: Mobile, Ala.

Previously Played On: Season 18: Tocantins – Winner

Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains – Finished 10th

Tai Trang

Age: 52

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

Previously Played On: Season 32: Brain vs. Brawn vs. Beauty – 2nd Runner-up

Debbie Wanner

Age: 51

Hometown: Reading, Pa.

Previously Played On: Season 32: Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty – Finished 9th

HollywoodLifers, who are you most excited to see? Game Changers premieres on March 8 at 8PM ET.