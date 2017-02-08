‘Survivor: Game Changers’ — Full Cast Revealed For Epic Upcoming Season

Talk about a tough competition! CBS just revealed the full cast for the upcoming season 24 of ‘Survivor: Game Changers,’ set to premiere on March 8, and while we already knew a few strong alums returning, this list is absolutely stacked and this may be the most intense group of competitors ever. Plus, the season premiere marks the 500th episode of the show!
We saw a snippet of the promo for season 34 of Survivor: Game Changers during last season’s reunion, but that was just the start! The full cast includes some of the biggest names to ever play the game.
“I anticipated a bloodbath out of the gate, and instead, it’s more like the movie Jaws,”Jeff Probst told Entertainment Weekly about this season. “It felt very much like all 20 people were looking at each other saying: ‘We know the shark is in the water. When’s it going to hit the boat? When’s it going to attack the boat?’ And so it has a very uneasy feeling in the beginning as people aren’t sure what to do, which is really interesting because, on the surface, you would think these are game players.”
Here’s the full cast list:
“Mana” Tribe
Michaela Bradshaw
Age: 25
Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
Previously Played On: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X – Finished 14th
Aubry Bracco
Age: 30
Hometown: Cambridge, Mass.
Previously Played On: Season 32: Brains vs Brawn vs Beauty – Runner Up
Sandra Diaz-Twine
Age: 41
Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.
Previously Played On: Season 7: Pearl Islands – Winner
Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains – Winner
Ciera Eastin
Age: 27
Hometown: Salem, Ore.
Previously Played On: Season 31: 2nd Chances – Finished 10th
Season 27: Blood vs. Water – Finished 5th & Jury Member
Malcolm Freberg
Age: 29
Hometown: Hermosa Beach, Calif.
Previously Played On: Season 25: Philippines – Finished 4th & Jury Member
Season 26: Caramoan – Finished 9th & Jury Member
Hali Ford
Age: 26
Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.
Previously Played On: Season 30: White, Blue, No Collar – Finished 11th & Jury Member
Caleb Reynolds
Age: 28
Hometown: Hopkinsville, Ky.
Previously Played On: Season 32: Brain vs. Brawn vs. Beauty – Medically Evacuated
Troyzan Robertson
Age: 54
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
Previously Played On: Season 24: One World – Finished 8th & Jury Member
Jeff Varner
Age: 50
Hometown: High Point, N.C.
Previously Played On: Season 2: Australia – Finished 10th out of 16 & Non Jury
Season 31: 2nd Chances – Finished 17th
Tony Vlachos
Age: 42
Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.
Previously Played On: Season 28: Brawn vs. Brains vs. Beauty – Winner
‘Survivor: Game Changers’ Pics
“Nuku” Tribe
Andrea Boehlke
Age: 27
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Previously Played On: Season 22: Redemption Island – Finished 5th & Jury Member
Season 26: Caramoan – Finished 7th & Jury Member
Brad Culpepper
Age: 47
Hometown: Tampa, Fla.
Previously Played On: Season 27: Blood vs. Water – Finished 15th out of 20
Sierra Dawn-Thomas
Age: 29
Hometown: Roy, Utah
Previously Played On: Season 30: White, Blue, No Collar – Finished 5th & Jury Member
Cirie Fields
Age: 45
Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.
Previously Played On: Season 12: Panama – Finished 4th & Jury member
Season 16: Micronesia – Finished 3rd & Jury member
Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains – Finished 17th
Sarah Lacina
Age: 32
Hometown: Marion, Iowa
Previously Played On: Season 28: Brains vs Brawn vs Beauty – Finished 11th & Jury Member
Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth
Age: 34
Hometown: Venice, Calif.
Previously Played On: Season 13: Cook Islands – Runner-up
Season 16: Micronesia – Finished 9th & Jury Member
Season 23: South Pacific – Finished 4th & Jury Member
Zeke Smith
Age: 28
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Previously Played On: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X – Finished 9th & Jury Member
James “J.T” Thomas
Age: 31
Hometown: Mobile, Ala.
Previously Played On: Season 18: Tocantins – Winner
Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains – Finished 10th
Tai Trang
Age: 52
Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.
Previously Played On: Season 32: Brain vs. Brawn vs. Beauty – 2nd Runner-up
Debbie Wanner
Age: 51
Hometown: Reading, Pa.
Previously Played On: Season 32: Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty – Finished 9th
HollywoodLifers, who are you most excited to see? Game Changers premieres on March 8 at 8PM ET.