‘Stranger Things’ Season 2: Eleven Rocks New Curls In First Look

Courtesy of Entertainment Weekly

Helloooo, Eleven! The ‘Stranger Things’ kids are on the new cover of ‘Entertainment Weekly,’ and Eleven’s new look is raising some eyebrows, to say the least. Millie Bobby Brown’s rocking curls in season 2, and we are living for it!

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has left those days of the blonde wig and her bald head behind. The Entertainment Weekly cover shows off her pretty short curls! Seriously, Eleven’s curly hair is rivaling Dustin’s messy mop of cute curls.

The first season 2 trailer, which aired during Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, only featured Eleven’s eyes, so this is our first full look at the character. Eleven’s got on overalls and a grey long-sleeved shirt on the cover. She’s got that ’80s style down! Eleven is surrounded by her buds Dustin, Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin). These kids are growing up too fast!

The second season will premiere on Netflix on Halloween. The plot is being kept mostly secret, but we’ve managed to discover some scoop. First, Sean Astin will be playing Winona Ryder’s boyfriend. He’s a former high school classmate of Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce. The show will pick up one year later, and David teased on the Fan2Sea cruise that there’s “a lot of fall out with who knows what.”

The show became a huge hit when it premiered on Netflix. There are a lot of expectations heading into season 2, and co-creator Ross Duffer admits there’s a struggle to make the second season as good as the first. “It’s a balance of the comfort you’re familiar with but then trying to take it in new directions,” Ross told EW. “That’s what we’re trying to strike with season 2.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Eleven’s new look? Let us know!

